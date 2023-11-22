In a strange reversal of fortunes, Sam Altman has agreed to return to OpenAI

New York CNN –

Sam Altman has agreed to return to lead OpenAI, the company said in a post on Threatened to weaken the company.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO, along with a new initial board of Brett Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo,” the post said.

In his own post on Is.

The announcement appears to end the final days of chaos for the AI ​​industry including negotiations over who should lead OpenAI and how the company should be run, as well as an arms race over how fast to develop AI technology. This also includes a comprehensive discussion on how we should move forward. ,

The details of Altman’s dismissal and reappointment are unclear. In its announcement of Altman’s dismissal, OpenAI claimed that Altman was insufficiently “candid” with the board.

That vague language heated up the rumor mill. But according to CNN contributor Kara Swisher, a major factor in Altman’s removal was the presence of tension between Altman, who favored pursuing AI development more aggressively, and the original OpenAI board members, who favored proceeding more cautiously. Wanted, who spoke to informed sources. About the crisis.

By Monday morning, Nadella had announced that Altman — along with fellow OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, who left the startup on Friday following Altman’s ouster — would be joining Microsoft to lead a new AI research division. Will be. OpenAI said it has appointed former Twitch chief Emmett Shearer as interim CEO.

But then hundreds of OpenAI employees, almost the entire staff of the company, threatened to leave Microsoft, possibly if the company’s board did not resign and reinstate Altman as CEO.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Source: www.cnn.com