In a shocking turn of events UFC star Khuseyn Askabov was acquitted of robbery charges after the victim was questioned for making false statements

Following his recent arrest in Thailand on charges of kidnapping and torturing a famous UFC fighter with the intention of robbing him Khusen Askhabov And his brother Khasan Askhabov Saw the release. According to Redfury MMA, the Askabov brothers were acquitted of all charges. Both were accused on the basis of the name of the victim. But now investigation has revealed that he had no involvement whatsoever.

ufc featherweight Khusen Askhabov Has 23-1 pro-MMA record. He was training Muay Thai in Phuket with his twin brother. The brothers faced arrest in the case of three Kazakhs who were involved in beating and torturing an Italian in Phuket. According to The Phuket News, the trio reportedly entered a villa in Cherng Tala, Phuket on Sunday. A Russian tweet by HeraldMMA read:

All charges against the Askhabov brothers have been dropped and they are already free. The injured person took the names of the athletes, but during investigation it was found that they were not involved in the incident. Now the police is going to register a case against the victim for giving false statement…

On October 8, at UFC Fight Night 229 in Las Vegas, Eskhabov was scheduled to face American Daniel Pineda, However, the fight never took place due to the arrest of the fighter. Askabov last fought Jamal Emmers At UFC Fight Night 219 last February.

In that clash, he lost via unanimous decision. In MMA, he has a record of 23 wins and one loss.

👮‍♂️Askhabov brothers have been cleared of all charges and are now free. Read More Well, it’s only one product at a time. Now the police is preparing to initiate a case against the victim for false testimony. pic.twitter.com/85VSasNg8t – Вестник ММА (@VestnikMMA) 25 November 2023

The Chechen fighter’s future within the promotion is as yet uncertain. However, with no charges of criminality pending, it is expected that he will compete soon.

Khusen Askabov launches NFT collection “The Twins” with brother

Russian fighter Khusen Askhabov is in the news for the wrong reasons. He and his brother Khasan Askhabov recently faced charges of violent abuse, battery, breaking and entering, torture and robbery with intent. The UFC featherweight was scheduled to compete this October. But the match was canceled due to the arrest.

However, both were recently acquitted of all charges. Askabov is a former WWFC champion and a very promising young prospect. He has won 10 of his last 23 fights by submission and has six knockout victories. Keen to showcase his skills in the UFC, “The Lion” has been a prominent master of submissions.

Khusen Askhabov, who cites his brother Khasan Askhabov as his inspiration, has teamed up to launch his own NFT (Source: Twitter)

There were many Russian talents whom Askabov aspired to become. But most of all, he paid tribute to the Bellator star and brother Khasan. Both of them have also launched their own NFT together. This is about 2022. A few weeks before their arrest, the fighter posted a photo of the brothers with the caption:

There are friends we call brothers, there are brothers we can never call friends,

Askhabov, a rising star in the promotion, had already attracted a lot of attention. He has more than 40 lakh followers, even though he has not made any special mark yet.

