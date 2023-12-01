Economist Osama Rizvi clarifies the confusing headlines about whether Europe has come out of recession, is currently in recession – or about to enter recession.

Advertisement

For people living in the Eurozone, rising rents, mortgages and energy prices have created difficult economic conditions and salaries are barely making ends meet. It sure feels like a recession – but is it?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) states that there is no official definition of a recession but there is a general belief that the term relates to a period of slow economic growth.

However, we economists and analysts generally consider two consecutive quarters of negative growth as a recession. For example, the eurozone economy shrank by 0.1% between January and March 2023, followed by a further decline in the last three months of 2022. This meant that the Eurozone was in recession.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has a more comprehensive definition, and which we might add – a recession is a substantial decline in economic growth that is prevalent in all or most sectors of the economy and extends throughout the country. Is. a few months. This is something that consumers and businesses in Europe can easily relate to and agree that the region is already wrestling with.

Is Europe in recession? indicator

A good place to start is to look at the level of business activity in the economy. One of the indicators that helps us in this regard is HCOB’s overall Purchasing Managers Index, which measures business conditions using various metrics such as new orders, employment, sales values, purchasing activity and others.

According to the latest data from Eurozone, the PMI index was recorded at 47.1 in November. Readings below 50 indicate contraction while those above 50 indicate economic expansion. Manufacturing PMI output index shows that manufacturing activity has remained below 50 for 8 consecutive months and the latest number is 44.3.

Another indicator on economic health is the lending activity of banks. If more loans are being distributed then it definitely means that people are confident about the economic prospects of the country/region and hence engage in more business activities. The falling number of loans suggests otherwise.

In Europe, loans to businesses were down 0.3% in October 2023 compared to October 2022, the first annual decline since 2015. Similarly, the rising loan default ratio is another means of tracking growth in a country and stress in Europe. Unfortunately, the incidence of loan defaults seems to be increasing.

Recently, the European Union cut its growth forecast for the eurozone economy to 0.6% from 0.8%. The lack of growth prospects, or modest growth figures, are emblematic of the overall challenges facing the world in general and Europe in particular.

Rising interest rates, persistently high energy prices and a highly unstable world economy add to these concerns. In fact, according to various estimates from banks, higher rates could shave 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) from the eurozone.

what does the future hold?

Due to recent geopolitical tensions, energy prices are expected to remain high over the next year. Although inflation has moderated slightly it is still well above the 5-year moving average.

In the IMF’s latest economic update, it expects a modest recovery for the Eurozone in 2024, however, it expects GDP growth to average 1.5%. However, this is based on certain assumptions and the most important one is that oil and gas prices will remain stable and cannot be assured due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Wells Fargo said in its recent note that a recession in the eurozone is “possible, but not yet inevitable”. They do not expect a rate cut until June 2024 – which is one of the most important indicators and factors in this debate. On the consumer side, we are not seeing any encouraging spending trend till date, while retail sales are also down.

Former ECB President Mario Draghi also recently reiterated this concern. While the bank governor of Belgium’s central bank also agreed that risks are tilted to the downside when it comes to the eurozone.

Other factors and indicators are also worrying. Recently, the slowdown in Eurozone business activity has “accelerated” due to weak demand in the services sector and new orders PMI which is now at the lowest level in the last 11 years (since September 2012). Manufacturing activity shows new orders declined at the fastest rate since 1997. Some analysts say that although the Eurozone may be able to avoid a full-blown recession, it will still suffer some “mild shocks” from it. This is a good example of what many were calling an “ongoing recession” in the US.

Overall, although we cannot be certain about the timing of a recession, one thing that is certain is that the negative outlook for future economic growth in the region is real, while a bouquet of indicators now also suggest it. Given that there is a recession in the country, the world’s largest economy, America is also due.

Source