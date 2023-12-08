Stay updated with free updates

Who’s afraid of the bond market?

US rates are showing strong bearish signals, even as risk markets rallied. As we indicated on Monday, about 130bp of US rate cuts will now be priced into interest-rate derivatives markets for next year. The pace of monetary-policy easing looks less like an “adjustment cut” to reflect slower inflation and more like a “recession cut,” Goldman Sachs said in a Thursday note.

Despite this – and the classic recession-warning signal of a yield curve that has been inverted for more than a year – the bank’s economists say they do not expect a recession next year. And apparently, neither are investors in the risk-on markets that have surged in recent weeks. The Nasdaq Composite is up 13 percent from its low in late October; The performance of cyclical stocks has caught up with their defensive competitors; And the yield gap between the junk-bond market and Treasuries has narrowed significantly.

In fact, cyclical stocks are outperforming, while manufacturing surveys remain weak, as GS points out:

Is it good when those two lines are so far apart?

In other words: risk-on markets are reflecting recession-prone rate cuts but no actual recession.

GS, for its part, says it believes the Fed will not cut rates by more than 75bp without a greater slowing in economic growth.

Economists say this “challenges” any “continued positive outlook for the market”:

On the market side, we have identified two key challenges to translate our benign macro outlook into a sustained positive outlook for the markets. The first was valuation, given that market pricing was already closer to our more benign view than consensus; The second was that, given our more optimistic outlook on US growth, the Fed may be slower to cut rates. Both challenges are back in focus, making the market more vulnerable to setbacks. Markets have increasingly moved in the direction of pricing in our more benign outlook, and while we had anticipated that a weaker version of the “Fed put” could support markets, that support was conditional on growth weakness, which has not yet occurred. Not clear yet. These are not reasons to adopt a cautious approach or to be concise, but They argue for using current levels of low equity volatility to add hedges that allow investors to remain long or add exposure on pullbacks.

they are not recessionKeep in mind, however, that he says investors probably shouldn’t YOLO into shitcoin bitcoin stock stocks, and should instead consider hedging.

