In a future without non-competition, strategies for talent and innovation

Approximately 20% of American employees are bound by non-compete agreements. And 98% of private employers require their executives and managers to sign NCAs as a condition of employment.

But in 2024, NCAs may become illegal and unenforceable. The Federal Trade Commission is due to announce a decision on banning them in April. Given the widespread reliance on NCAs, how can companies prepare for their anticipated ban?

According to the US Government Accountability Office, the NCA prohibits employees from working for a competitor or starting a competing business for a certain period of time and within certain limits.

For companies that say they rely on NCAs to protect trade secrets, customer relationships, and talent investments, here are some options that can achieve the same goal.

Keep your trade secrets secret, not your employees

Traditionally, employers use non-competition agreements to prevent employees from taking trade secrets – such as proprietary software, unpublished product information, strategic plans and customer lists – to a competitor. To avoid knowledge loss when NCAs become unenforceable, companies can focus on securing the actual knowledge they want to protect.

Filing patents, for example, formally and legally protects inventions, especially when companies file patents before workers walk out the door. According to studies by the University of Southern California and the University of Toronto, California companies engaged in this strategy on a larger scale when NCA was outlawed in the state.

Instead, some companies opt for privacy. There is a lot of investment and effort involved. Companies may divide different pieces of their innovation efforts among different R&D labs and researchers, so that only a select few understand how they all fit together. Apparently this is how Apple protects its projects.

Other privacy options may include limiting access to or carefully securing sensitive data and information and strengthening confidentiality agreements. Some companies also find ways to personalize the information they share with employees, so they can quickly locate the source of the leak and punish it.

Take advantage of rivalries and alliances

Companies are particularly concerned that – absent NCA – rivals could tempt their best employees with attractive job offers. But, when used effectively, rivalry can actually help companies retain their talent or at least avoid losing too much knowledge to competitors, research shows.

In a context of intense rivalry, employees are reluctant to “join the enemy” or associate with their enemies’ affiliates because they feel strongly tied to their firm. For example, “of the 100,000 Boeing employees and 40,000 Airbus employees on LinkedIn, only 240 have worked at both companies”, the research found. Given the non-enforceability of NCAs at the locations of many of these companies, this suggests that rivalry helps avoid knowledge leakage and brain drain.

Businesses can encourage loyalty by portraying their purpose as more positive and valuable than that of their competitors. Research found that promoting professional norms of conduct, particularly around the inappropriateness of knowledge transfer to an “enemy”, can help avoid knowledge loss to a competitor.

Additionally, the departure of employees may open up possibilities for collaborative projects with new partners. Analyzing 42 global pharmaceutical firms over 16 years, researchers from ESMT Berlin and Tilburg University revealed a systematic relationship between inventor mobility and alliance formation following their moves.

After they leave, employees keep in touch with former coworkers. They can also see the potential for projects that could benefit their old and new companies and are in a good position to form profitable alliances.

Review your talent strategies

If the ban on NCA is passed, average earnings among all workers could increase by 3.2% to 14.2%. That’s according to the FTC, and researchers at Duke and Ohio State universities, who looked at what happened to salaries between 1991 and 2014 as a result of NCA enforceability.

While one might expect that employees who sign NCAs might negotiate higher pay increases in return for their loyalty, research suggests otherwise. Researchers found that people with NCAs often have lower wages, especially women and workers of color. Therefore, abolition of NCA is likely to lead to wage readjustment.

Restrictions on non-compete agreements may also reshape the dynamics of talent acquisition and competition in the war for talent.

The use of NCA in an industry leads to companies hiring more inexperienced people or those with less directly relevant skills. It is not just that the skilled and experienced employees associated with NCA are not willing to transfer or change the industry. Employers also hesitate to hire talent from competitors for fear of adverse consequences.

If NCAs become unenforceable, talented and skilled workers will become more mobile. Companies that can secure the loyalty of their top talent and attract NCA-trapped employees from other companies may gain an edge in the war on talent. Strategies such as focusing on a firm’s specific purpose can help in these efforts.

Obviously, companies will still want to take advantage of their investments in employee training and development. But alternatives to NCA can achieve similar goals. Under certain conditions, companies can put a price on the investment they make in their employees and require reimbursement if they leave before the firm has recouped the investment. Alternatively, many companies offer tuition reimbursement plans.

looking ahead

The FTC’s decision is uncertain and – if it passes – is likely to be challenged. But state-level legislation banning or severely restricting marijuana is expanding: Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota and Oklahoma have joined California in virtually outlawing NCA. And other regulatory and legislative bodies are challenging the validity and enforceability of these binding agreements. So – even if the FTC ban remains in place – companies would do well to examine how they can better protect their trade secrets, build strong corporate cultures, and acquire and develop the talent they need.

