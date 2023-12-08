In a first for Singapore, livestreaming app 17LIVE goes public via SPAC merger

A live-streamer at a 17LIVE event.

In a first for Singapore, shares of 17LIVE began trading on Friday after the Asian livestreaming company merged with a special purpose acquisition company.

Shares of 17LIVE fell 2.06% to SG$3.80 ($2.84) after opening at SG$4.

This was Singapore’s first listing through a SPAC merger. SPACs, or blank-check firms, are shell companies that raise capital in an IPO and use the cash to merge with a private company to take it public.

“We may see more SPACs get on board,” Deloitte said in a Nov. 16 report, referring to 17LIVE’s merger with Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation.

Singapore’s first SPAC, VTAC, was listed in January 2022. It is backed by Vertex Venture Holdings, the venture capital arm of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, Temasek Holdings.

Local SPACs have two years to acquire a company, with the option of a one-year extension subject to certain conditions.

17LIVE co-founder Ng Jing Shen told CNBC on Friday that the company opted to list via a SPAC merger because the blank-check firm was led by its longtime partner Vertex. He said traditional IPOs would have taken longer, whereas SPACs offered them early capitalization.

“The more time we save, the more we can take advantage and capture the growth opportunities we are seeing in Southeast Asia right now.”

“We see ourselves as a global livestreaming platform. Singapore is a global financial center so we think it’s a great launchpad for us,” Ng told CNBC ahead of the listing.

Livestreaming platforms allow users to interact in real time with streamers and send them virtual gifts. According to the firm, approximately 16% of 17LIVE’s monthly active users spend money, generating average monthly revenue of $302 per month from each spending user.

“In our business model, we don’t make money from ads. Our business is not in views, it’s in interactivity. So we make money from the gifts that our users can buy from us,” Ng said.

“They buy these gifts and give them to the streamers to support them in any goal or any competition. And then we share the revenue with the streamers,” Ng said without disclosing the number.

There were approximately 87,000 contracted live streamers on the platform as of the end of June. These content creators are acquired from agencies or through talent scouting, with contract periods ranging between one and seven years.

“Once they sign with us, they actually go through a training program within our in-house talent management agency. So we teach them how to stream, how to use the tools, “How to use the app. And then once they get started, we teach them that talent managers will be allowed to watch their livestream and guide them along the way,” Ng said.

Launched in Taiwan in 2015, 17LIVE expanded into Japan in 2017, which now accounts for 70% of its revenue, while the rest comes from Taiwan and Southeast Asia, according to the company.

The app also allows users to upload avatars and use their smartphones to perform virtual streaming.

The market size in Japan for virtual idols, or computer-generated characters that resemble real people, is expected to grow from $630.7 million in 2022 to $3.86 billion by 2027, according to a SPAC merger filing.

In 2022, 17Live generated operating revenue of $363.7 million and lost $51 million, according to the filing.

Bid to boost listing market

In September 2021, the Singapore Exchange became the first major exchange in Asia to allow SPAC listings, aimed at attracting more companies to list in the city-state amid a stagnant IPO market.

Even before the pandemic, the exchange had seen more delistings than listings. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was minister in charge of the central bank of Singapore and is now the country’s president, said in 2020 that, from 2009 to 2019, there were 302 delistings, while only 279 companies were listed in Singapore.

“We hope we are showing that there is an option for fast-growing companies instead of listing directly in Hong Kong or the US,” Chua Kee Lock, CEO of Vertex Holdings, told CNBC.

Hong Kong is trying to stimulate its IPO market, with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September proposing measures to increase their appeal to small and medium-sized enterprises with high growth potential.

In August, the Hong Kong government announced a task force to “enhance” stock market liquidity to promote the development of its capital markets.

17LIVE listed amid macroeconomic uncertainties due to high inflation, rising interest rates and volatile markets. In contrast to the stock frenzy of 2020 and 2021, many companies have delayed their listings beyond 2022, taking a wait-and-see approach.

According to a report from financial and risk advisory firm Kroll, SPAC IPOs fell 76% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier.

On why 17LIVE was listed amid an environment of economic uncertainty, Chua said: “I think the market will come back.”

“What’s up can’t stay up forever, right? … What’s down can’t stay down forever either.”

