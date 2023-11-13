In a crowded field of psychedelic startups, Filament CEO makes the case for ‘natural’ medicines

The recent boom in psychedelic research has spawned a plethora of startups seeking to harness the potential of mind-altering drugs to treat depression, addiction, and other conditions.

In this crowded field, Vancouver-based Filament Health has a unique approach: extracting drugs like psilocybin and mescaline from natural sources, including mushrooms and cacti, rather than synthesizing the ingredients in a lab.

Filament is studying its mushroom-based psilocybin as a treatment for opioid and stimulant use disorder. And more than a dozen other companies and academic centers are using the company’s drugs in trials for depression, chronic pain and other disorders.

Filament CEO Benjamin Lightburn spoke to The Associated Press about the ethical, therapeutic and medical case for the use of naturally derived psychedelics. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What do you mean by “natural psychedelics” and how are they produced?

Answer: This means we are getting them from natural sources like plants and fungi, because humanity has actually been interacting with these substances in their natural form for thousands of years. Only recently have we gained access to synthetic chemical manufacturing techniques.

Since our products come from natural sources, we believe this allows people to maintain a certain connection with how humans have been consuming these substances for years and important aspects of many traditional communities. with.

A natural product contains much more than just an active compound, right? And so, for example, in the case of magic mushrooms, they contain much more than psilocybin. They contain other compounds such as psilocin and a dozen or more other active ingredients.

Just like when you drink a cup of coffee, there is much more to it than just caffeine. It has a whole bunch of different compounds in it that, in the case of coffee, give it flavor, aroma and terroir.

Q: Do you think patients will be able to tell the difference when they take these medications?

Answer: It is our hypothesis that the presence of these other compounds may contribute to differences in, or perhaps even improvements in, the therapeutic potency of these complex natural mixtures. After all, these substances evolved in nature alongside humans.

Q: Your company also prioritizes ethical and sustainable harvesting of these plants. How does that work?

A: The iboga plant, which contains the psychedelic ibogaine, is probably the best example of a filament. We are working with groups in Gabon, West Africa, where the iboga plant is indigenous and, in fact, is also included in important cultural practices of the Bwiti people.

So it is very important for us to ensure that any source of supply that is being imported from abroad is certainly being done in a sustainable manner, No. 1. And No. 2, that appropriate processes for informed consent be established with the local indigenous community and processes for reciprocity and equitable benefit sharing be created.

We clearly believe in sharing the benefits of any commercial product that is produced with the local community who, after all, have been managing and caring for this cultural resource for the past millennia.

Question: What is the point of all these practices when there are so many competitors in the psychedelic field?

Answer: We are really the only one that focuses on 100% natural. And we’ve actually been able to successfully manufacture these products and bring them into clinical trials.

There is great interest from various researchers around the world in using our psychedelic medicines. And I think there’s a lot of interest from the investment community in funding our own internal drug development.

If you believe that psychedelics are something that is here to stay and you believe that people will at least want the option of a natural psychedelic product, then I think it’s fair to say that filament is here to stay. Long haul.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Source: apnews.com