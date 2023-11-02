Despite public perception that college costs too much, tuition prices remained relatively low this year. And according to the College Board’s 2023 “Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid” report released today, the average dollar amount charged by colleges for tuition and fees has increased for the 2023-24 academic year, but that increase is below inflation. The rate was less than.

“We are seeing some public school systems continue to hold back on tuition, which is welcome news, especially in the current inflationary environment,” said Jennifer Ma, executive research scientist at the College Board and co-author of the report.

In-state students at public four-year institutions saw their tuition and fees increase by 2.5 percent this year, before adjusting for inflation. Rates increased by 2.6 percent for district students attending public two-year colleges and 4 percent for students attending private nonprofit four-year institutions. But after adjusting for inflation of 4.5 percent between the first eight months of 2022 and 2023, the report showed that average published tuition and fees declined in all three of those regions.

“It’s important to look not only at the sticker prices, but also the net prices that students and families pay after subtracting the total grant aid they receive,” Ma said. “In recent years, net prices have been fairly stable or declining after adjusting for inflation.”

During the 2019-20 academic year, 39 percent of the state’s full-time students at public two-year colleges received enough grant aid to cover their tuition and fees, including 71 percent of students from families earning less than $40,000. Were. Report.

After adjusting for inflation, the average net tuition and fees for first-time, full-time in-state students enrolled in public four-year institutions also declined from its peak of $4,230 in 2012–13 to a projected $2,730 in 2023–24. And 31 percent of those students had enough aid to cover their tuition and fees. Net tuition and fee prices for first-time, full-time students enrolled at private, nonprofit, four-year institutions are also expected to decline from $18,820 (in 2023 dollars) during the 2006–07 academic year to approximately $15,910 in 2023–24. Gone. Eighteen percent of those students had enough aid to cover their tuition and fees.

“This does not mean that paying for college is not a problem for many families,” Ma said, pointing to the additional costs college students face in addition to tuition and fees, such as the cost of housing and food. Although many community colleges offer free tuition programs, many of them do not allocate funds for basic needs.

“For many students, tuition and fees are low, but they have to come up with the resources to cover other expenses.”

First-time, full-time students at public two-year colleges need an estimated $9,640 to pay for housing and board after grant aid, and they also need $5,900 in allowances for books and supplies, transportation, and other personal expenses. Is required. Report. Students at four-year public colleges need an average of a little more than $20,000 to cover those extra expenses, and students at four-year private institutions need an average of about $35,000.

While students are getting support to pay for college, transfers are also continuing.

Fewer borrowers, more state aid

Annual borrowing for undergraduate students declined for the 12th consecutive year: students and parents borrowed $98.2 billion in federal and non-federal loans in 2022, compared to a peak of $152.8 billion in 2010–11 (in 2022 dollars). (It should be noted that the number of borrowers taking undergraduate loans has not increased since 2007.) Over the past decade, federal loans have decreased by 49 percent for undergraduate students and 11 percent for graduate students. . Pell Grant spending also declined by 43 percent between 2010 and 2023.

The declining number of borrowers is likely the result of a combination of factors, said Nate Johnson, principal consultant at Postsecondary Analytics LLC.

In addition to the declining population of traditional-age college students, “there are fewer of these students who have greater financial need because the economy has been good and salaries are rising. Part of this is because the cost of higher education has peaked and is beginning to come down. And some of it may be that people are realizing the compromises with student loans,” Johnson said. “Now that we have a generation of students with massive amounts of debt and the next generation can see what it will be like for them later in adulthood, I think that could have an impact on students’ willingness to take on debt It is a loan.”

However, the percentage of annual federal education loans awarded to graduate students increased from 36 percent in 2007–08 to 47 percent in 2022–23. While total enrollment has declined since the pandemic, undergraduate enrollment increased by 4.5 percent between 2019 and 2021.

“Some of that is age related. Enrollment growth that 10 years ago was driven by traditional-age college students; Many of them are now of typical age for graduate programs. This could change,” Johnson said. “But graduate education may be stronger than undergraduate education for some time.”

At the same time that students are borrowing less money to attend college, institutional and state aid has increased.

Between 2012 and 2023, institutional grant aid for all students increases by $19.2 billion (in 2022 dollars) to 53 percent of all grant aid for undergraduate and graduate students in 2022–23. State and local funding per pupil also increased for the 10th consecutive year in 2021–22 ($10,240, adjusted for inflation), reaching the highest level since 1999–2000.

‘Buyer’s market’

“For so many years, the story was that college prices were rising, student debt was rising and state appropriations were falling, but it looks like that’s all been reversed,” said Jason Delisle, a non-resident senior fellow at the Center on Education Data. Is.” and policy in the urban institute. He said tuition rates remaining low are a symptom of both declining enrollment and public skepticism over the value of higher education.

“It’s become a buyer’s market now, whereas before it was a seller’s market,” Delisle said. “Consumers are becoming more discriminating, colleges are working harder to keep costs under control and in some cases they have to attract students… It is certainly possible that college could increasingly become a better deal. “

Although the report shows mostly good news for college affordability, Delisle said he’s not sure how well this optimism will translate into public perceptions.

“There is a desire to increase subsidies and funding for higher education, so if you’re in that industry, it won’t help to say, ‘Things are more affordable,’” he said. “However, the sad part of it is that it becomes difficult for people to accept some of the successes of government programs and our financial aid system and how much it keeps prices down and keeps things affordable.”

Robert Kelchen, professor of education and head of the department of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, said current market forces will likely keep tuition prices from rising in the near future. While this is good news for students, colleges need to consider what lower tuition means for their bottom line in that environment.

“Colleges are under pressure right now, inflation is much higher than tuition increases,” Kelchen said, estimating that more than 20 states had tuition freezes during the last academic year. “Health insurance benefits, utilities – all these costs are rising much faster than tuition prices.”

Without money from increased tuition to offset those costs, it could mean layoffs, possible closings and spending out of reserves.

“It’s just a financial challenge when tuition is the most important source of revenue for many colleges,” Kelchen said, “and they are struggling to increase tuition revenue.”

Source: www.insidehighered.com