In 911 call, panicked students describe being trapped in offices during Las Vegas shooting

As police continue to investigate a possible motive for Wednesday’s mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, details are emerging from recordings of 911 calls from people who were on campus during the attack.

Police on Friday released dozens of recordings of calls to dispatchers from frightened, terrified students and staff, as well as family members of people trapped on campus.

Three UNLV professors were killed in the shooting and a fourth is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the third professor killed on Friday was released.

The victims were Naoko Takemaru, 69, who taught Japanese studies at UNLV; Patricia Navarro-Velez, 39, who taught accounting; and Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, who taught information systems. The three professors killed had their offices in Beam Hall.

The gunman was killed by police after opening fire on officers, officials said.

University President Keith Whitfield said Friday that final exams have been canceled and students and faculty will not return to campus until after the holidays.

“Because of the physical and emotional trauma the University community has endured, and the impact on campus facilities, we have decided that faculty and staff should continue to work remotely through the end of the calendar year,” Whitfield said in a letter. Students and staff.

Police have still not identified what motivated Wednesday’s attack, but officials said the attacker, who was a career college professor, had been denied jobs at various colleges and universities in Nevada and was facing financial difficulties. Was struggling with form. Police said the gunman, 67-year-old Anthony Polito, was carrying a list of people he planned to target during the shooting. But according to officials, the names of none of those shot on Wednesday were not on the list.

Here’s what we know about how the shooting happened:

Students trapped in offices, calls from worried family members

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Polito arrived at UNLV about 15 minutes before the late morning violence began, parking just south of the business school. After getting out of the car, he placed the loaded magazines in his waistband and entered the business school at 11:33 a.m. on Wednesday.

Students who feared for their lives began calling 911 minutes later, at about 11:45 p.m., saying they had heard gunshots.

One of the first people to call emergency responders was a graduate student who told the 911 operator that he was locked in his office on the fourth floor of the business school. Police said the gunman visited each of the top three floors of the business school, where faculty offices are located.

The student on the call said he saw an unknown man walking by before he heard the gunshots.

“A lot of shots were fired and then there was screaming,” the student said. He heard about six gunshots.

In a 911 call logged at 11:49 a.m., a woman on the second floor of the business school said she saw the shooter and his gun, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The woman said she had heard gunshots and briefly saw a man with a pistol, before she closed the door of the classroom where she and others were hiding.

More than three dozen 911 calls came in reporting the shooting. According to the AP, many came from family members of students who were on campus.

A mother called her daughter after learning there was active shooting on campus. He said that his daughter was extremely distressed and was crying.

“She just called me and she can’t even breathe. Can you call him back or something? “Can you check,” the woman said.

The Associated Press did not release the woman’s name or provide an update on her daughter’s whereabouts.

Police killed the gunman minutes after the victims were shot

McMahill said the first university officers arrived within 78 seconds of the shooting being reported, and university and city police officers stormed the building.

The sheriff said a shootout occurred between the gunman and police near the main entrance. Two officers saw Polito exit the building and opened fire on him, killing him about 10 minutes after the first shot.

UNLV mourns slain professors: ‘Lion-hearted,’ loving, ‘tough’

UNLV President Keith Whitfield remembered the three professors killed on campus on Wednesday, noting the depth of the community’s loss.

“It is very difficult to cope with the loss of three distinguished UNLV faculty members, but we are heartened by their memories and the remarkable and lasting impact they have had on our university, their students and their businesses,” he said in a statement Friday.

Funeral arrangements for Navarro-Velez, Chang and Takemaru have not yet been made public.

French professor Margaret Harp remembered Takemaru for his breadth of artistic talents. Takemaru played piano, did embroidery, and gave homemade chocolates every holiday season. She was hired in 2003 to develop the Japanese language program, Harp said, and she always managed to take the entire class.

“Naoko was physically weak. However, she was lion-hearted in kindness, lion-hearted in generosity, lion-hearted in humanity – the point of the liberal arts,” Harp said. “And I have no doubt that in her last moments on Earth she was lionhearted.”

Accounting professor Jason Smith remembered Navarro-Velez for his “larger-than-life personality, an infectious smile, and a genuine kindness that made everyone around him feel like family.”

Smith said she is known for her baking talents, especially her crème brulee and macarons, and her love of gatherings. “The more the merrier,” Smith recalled.

Navarro-Velez worked at three universities and then landed a role at one of the world’s largest public accounting firms, he said. She returned to the classroom as a professor to share her love of the field.

Business professor Keh-Chun Tan met Chang in 2001 and recalled ice fishing trips with him and the two professors’ children in the early years of their friendship. In one excursion, Tan said that both of them were pulled over by the same trooper at the same time and both received speeding tickets. “We learned our lesson,” Tan said with a laugh.

He said, “Jerry was a rigorous researcher and a good teacher who loved his students at UNLV.”

The university’s Lee Business School has created memorial scholarships in Navarro-Velez and Chang’s names for accounting and information systems. To donate, visit ifolio.cloud/UNLVStrong.

The gunman had a large amount of ammunition

Authorities have not determined how many shots Polito fired, but the Sheriff’s Office said he arrived at the precinct on Wednesday with more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

The sheriff said Polito was carrying a “target list” of UNLV faculty members. The list also includes faculty members at East Carolina University in North Carolina, where the gunman taught from 2001 to 2017.

No red flags in Polito’s employment record

A law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that Polito’s work record did not include any disciplinary actions or other red flags during his time at East Carolina University. The official was not authorized to release information publicly and spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Polito resigned from East Carolina as a tenured associate professor in 2017, school officials said. He moved to Las Vegas in 2018, As per his employment records.

Polito worked as an adjunct instructor at Roseman University of Health Sciences in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. The school said he taught two courses in the school’s Master of Business Administration program and ended his employment on campus in June 2022. According to school spokesman Jason Roth, he left when the program he was teaching in closed.

Paul Whittington, a former East Carolina student, said Polito often talked about his regular trips to Las Vegas. It also appeared to be plagued by anonymous student reviews, Whittington said.

“He always talked about the negative feedback he got,” said Whittington, 33, who took an introductory course in operations management Polito taught in 2014. “He didn’t get a lot of it, but there was always that in every student. There would be one student per semester, or at least one student in each class, who would give a negative review.

