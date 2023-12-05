In 2024, your house is going to smell good—really good

share on facebook

In 2024, the crisp and uplifting scent of walking into a luxury hotel won’t be reserved just for vacations, nor will the peaceful scent of a spa be reserved for a self-care special occasion. That’s because the home fragrance market is entering its quiet luxury era. Although using scented home products like dish soap, candles, diffusers, laundry detergent, etc. is not a new concept, the offerings are certainly evolving and becoming more widespread in terms of transportability, mood-boosting, and personalization capabilities. . And the overall category is growing rapidly: a November 2023 market report estimates the global home fragrance market will reach $19.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6 percent from this year. Is.

According to Pamela Dalton, PhD, MPH, experimental psychologist and fragrance researcher, one reason for the growing interest in enhancing one’s home scent is the increased time spent at home during the pandemic. “People were interested in bringing scents into their homes and changing them on a regular basis,” says Dr. Dalton, who has spent his career studying the relationship between scent and cognitive and emotional processes.

Fragrance brand Deadcool, which launched in 2016 and previously specialized solely in personal fragrance, expanded into the home fragrance market in spring 2023, adding fragrances to laundry detergent, dryer sheets, linens with sophisticated fragrance notes and ingredients. A collection of sprays and candles launched (think clementine and amber instead of your standard “fresh linen”). Deadcool founder Carina Chaz says the new home product line now makes up about 30 to 40 percent of the company’s revenue, thanks to the brand’s successful collaboration this year with hair-care brand Oeeee on scented dryer sheets and laundry detergent. goes. Chase says the company has enjoyed a 136 percent increase in total revenue since the beginning of 2023, and in 2024, the year-over-year revenue growth rate is projected to exceed 250 percent.

“The home fragrance category has definitely been growing rapidly over the last few years,” says Greta Pagel, fragrance director of Illume, a home and personal fragrance brand owned by Regent Holdings Co., which has been around since the early 2000s, and Good. Chemistry, a more affordable sister brand that launched as a Target exclusive in 2018. Pagel says that following a collection expansion into refillable, focus-enhancing candles and diffusers in June 2022, Illume experienced sales growth of 45 percent year over year. She says Good Chemistry’s customer retention has increased with its expansion into Walmart, Whole Foods and HEB in addition to Target; The returning customer rate from 2022 has increased by almost 30 percent.

Pagel attributes the development of both Illume and Good Chemistry to consumer interest in evoking a peaceful, relaxing and pleasant environment through scent that differs from external environments such as the office. This isn’t just wishful thinking: Dr. Dalton says our olfactory system (aka our nose) and the brain are closely linked, and research shows that certain smells can affect people’s mood by making them feel calmer or more energetic. Can make.

Thus, fragrance businesses have doubled down on creating mood-enhancing scents specifically designed to evoke certain emotions. In August 2023, Febreze unveiled its new Mood Collection of AIR Mists after its consumer research found that shoppers were specifically looking for fragrances as a means of improving their mood. Aromatherapy company Aura Cacia launched its Air Care Blends line of essential oils, room sprays and toilet sprays this year due to consumer research that showed more customers want to focus on their mental well-being. And Indoor air quality through home fragrance products. Laura Kuykendall, senior vice president of marketing, says the collection will be available at retailers like Whole Foods in spring 2024.

Certified to meet high environmental, health and performance standards Safely, the home cleaning products brand co-founded by Kris Jenner and Green Seal, has been playing with the relationship between feeling and smell since its inception in 2021. Its three hallmark scents released in 2022—Calm, Rise, Bright—aim to evoke a positive mood in the person using the brand’s dish liquids, laundry detergents and disinfectants. (The Calm scent, for example, uses lavender; the Bright uses energizing citrus notes.) Safely president Jelena Saliu says the brand is intended to serve as a pleasurable act of self-care through fragrance. I have to clean. For example, “With our detergent, we developed it so that the scent sticks. We were able to create this formula to sustain the wash, rinse, and dry cycle, says Saliu, so that when you finally put on your clothes, all you smell is delicious-smelling detergent., The brand has continued to grow at a triple-digit rate this year, largely thanks to its laundry product line.

Zelina Saliu, president of Safely, says the brand intends to make cleaning as a pleasurable act of self-care through fragrance.

Mental well-being through fragrance will also be a theme in the upcoming product launches. According to Carol Hahn Pyle, founder of sustainable candle company Nette, many of the brand’s soon-to-be-announced 2024 launches will be “scientifically backed to have an impact on human emotions, such as promoting feelings of happiness or confidence or relaxation.” ” “Similarly, Pura, a fragrance brand originally founded in 2014 that sells a wall plug-in diffuser that you can control from your smartphone, says it is launching a new wellness-focused scent. is planning to release a line that is specifically designed to improve user’s mood. “We’re creating a fragrance that’s scientifically proven to improve your well-being and your mental health, so we’re really excited to be launching soon,” Pura’s personal relations and brand manager Gabby Wahlin teases.

Scents and sounds can transport you to a different world, and in addition to self-care, escapism through scent remains a common trend among home fragrance brands. “You know, scent is a very simple way of making you feel like you’re in a different environment. “It’s a very inexpensive way to spend a vacation,” says Dr. Dalton.

Luxury lifestyle and travel brand Assoline launched a nine-product Travel From Home collection in May, featuring scents inspired by Ibiza, Mykonos and Tulum. In October, Homedics launched a diffuser fragrance oil line, Serenscent, which is “designed to take consumers on a sensory journey to luxury destinations around the world,” says Daniel Kaufman, head of corporate strategy at FKA Brands, Homedics’ parent company. Has been.” The line’s first collection of fragrance oils, named Getaway, features scents inspired by some of the world’s most popular travel destinations, including scents like Tokyo Tea, Amalfi Bliss and Maldives Escape.

This theme of scent transportation inspired actor and entrepreneur Hilary Duff’s initial launch of home fragrances for her scent plug-in device brand Below 60°, which launched in November. Duff, the company’s chief brand director, says one of the brand’s three initial fragrances – named Vanilla Buys a Timeshare in Paradise – is intended to be transportive to a relaxing, tropical island trip reminiscent of annual Hawaiian trips. Which she used to do with her son. ,Luca Cruz. ,[The scent] There are so many great memories,” says Duff.

, We’re creating fragrances that are scientifically proven to improve your well-being and mental health. Gabby Wahlin, Personal Relationships and Brand Manager, Pura

Some brands have also started exploring the relationship between Identification And smell. The idea of ​​a signature scent is hardly new; But translating our individual personalities into our home fragrance is fairly new. Lindsey Droz and Christy Lord launched home-care brand L’Avant Collective in December 2020, with the aim of offering lightweight, multi-dimensional signature home fragrances that won’t clash with personal perfumes., Since its launch, L’Avant Collective’s sales have doubled year-over-year, allowing the company to exceed the household cleaning industry standard compound annual growth rate of 6.6 percent this year. Both Lord and Droz expect continued growth through 2024 and beyond as the company prepares for new brand collaborations and laundry product launches next year.

How We will enjoy that home fragrance is also evolving, thanks to recent technology innovations of diffusers and plug-ins. In September, home fragrance company Aroma360 launched its Wireless Pro Scent diffuser, which uses cool air diffusion instead of heat or water to distribute scent up to 600 square feet. (The company is currently seeking a patent for its new technology.) Meanwhile, Pura launched the latest version of its app-enabled and controlled smart scent diffuser (Pura 4) in August, which features an “adaptive fusion” Contains which adjusts the fragrance. Dispensing based on room temperature as well as current user temperature to ensure fragrance lasts longer. “From the beginning it has been very important to have something that is driving fragrance forward, especially because we are a smart technology company,” Wahlin shares.

Similarly, Homedic’s new Serenscent scent diffusers are setting new standards for scent delivery and lifespan. “This diffuser is equipped with waterless, long-lasting, evenly distributed scent with no residue technology that spreads fragrance for up to 30 days without having to replenish the fragrance oil,” says Kaufman. Water or heat, to move with the natural air flow of a place.

In 2024, transportable and specialty home fragrances are projected to continue to become widespread, with new fragrance ideas and scent delivery methods coming to market. As more home-care brands experiment with scent profiles and play with the emotional power of scent, we no longer have to stop and smell the roses fancifully—or whatever makes you feel just like you. want. We have a candle (or two, or three) for that.

