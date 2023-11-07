In 2024, smart manufacturing will retreat from previous plans

Governments in every major economy seem to care more about where and how things are made than they used to. As a result, there is increasing pressure on manufacturers to make products sustainable, cost-effective and close to home (wherever that may be). From AI and machine learning to physical robots and the industrial metaverse, smart manufacturing technologies play a role in helping the manufacturing sector respond to this unfamiliar scrutiny.

As we look toward 2024, we predict a healthy pragmatism will prevail in manufacturing: Previously bold claims on everything from generic AI and the industrial metaverse to the restoration of manufacturing jobs and autonomous vehicles are turning into painful realities. Will be reduced. Grappling with issues like technical debt, legislation and global supply chains. This should certainly be welcomed, but it is unfortunate that it took so long. For 2024, we predict:

Over 75% of industrial Metaverse projects will rebrand to survive Metaverse winter. The metaverse – the 3D experience layer of the Internet – was chattygpt in late 2021 and most of 2022. It dominated newspaper headlines, and even startups with its weakest connections attracted volatile valuations. A year ago, Forrester predicted a “Metaverse Winter” in 2023, and now we’re seeing that same cold spread across the industrial sector. The industrial metaverse is based on many existing – and proven – technologies and is quite different from the consumer or enterprise metaverse, but the name is becoming a liability. In 2024, see most of these projects quietly removing the metaverse label to ensure they are able to maintain their funding and executive sponsorship.

Of Fortune 500 manufacturers, 30% will scale back plans to bring manufacturing home. COVID-19, supply chain disruptions following the pandemic, container ships stuck in canals and volatile geopolitics have combined to make governments understandably nervous. And now they are doing so by identifying strategic industries (batteries, pharmaceuticals, etc.), offering cash and tax breaks, and generally incentivizing manufacturers to "come home" and bring manufacturing jobs back from offshore locations. are responding to where they were sent decades ago. , Automation plays a big role in making manufacturing cost-effective in an expensive labor market, but throwing robots into a poorly designed workflow is never going to end well. We're increasingly bombarded by headlines about new factories and big investments, and we've also seen some expensive embarrassments as over-confident early movers (individually great) get the machines, software, and people working together. Failed to do. He had hope. Many of those plans are now being re-examined more carefully: In 2024, expect the boldest promises from some Fortune 500 manufacturers to quietly weaken.

