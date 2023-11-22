In 2024 I will buy 2 FTSE 100 shares which I will hold for 10 years!

Image Source: Getty Images

i think so FTSE 100 Stocks can help me generate significant returns over the next decade. That’s why I’m aiming to buy these when I have extra cash to invest in the new year.

antofagasta

copper miner antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) looks quite expensive at current prices. Today, it trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.4x, more than double the Footsie average.

Such high valuations leave the door open for a correction in the share price if news flow deteriorates. For example, a sudden decline in Chinese metal imports next year is a threat as the economy there struggles.

Still, this does not diminish my enthusiasm. I believe Chile’s copper producers could prove to be a top long-term buy as demand for the red metal is likely to increase. Industry experts are also pointing to the continuation of a weak pipeline of new supply. Therefore, there is a possibility of huge market losses due to which metal prices may skyrocket.

Image: S&P Global

For example, analysts at S&P Global believe copper consumption could double to 50 million tons per year by 2035, from 25 million currently. As the graph above shows, even under a more subdued forecast, copper demand is likely to grow strongly due to rising electric vehicle (EV) sales and increased use of renewable energy.

Antofagasta must be in a strong position to take advantage of this opportunity. The company is expanding its flagship Los Pelambres mine to increase production. And it is considering installing a second processing concentrator at its Centinela project. It also has a series of exciting exploration projects in Chile and Peru.

With a strong balance sheet – Antofagasta’s net debt to EBITDA ratio was only 0.27x as of June – the company has ample financial capacity to pursue its growth strategy.

B&M European Value Retail

The discovery of value has begun during the recent cost-of-living crisis. But as the rise of supermarkets Aldi and Lidl demonstrates most clearly, the importance of value for money has been steadily rising among consumers since the 2008 financial crisis.

Market experts predict that this phenomenon will continue for the rest of this decade. and it makes B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) is a top stock to buy for the long term, at least in my opinion.

The FTSE 100 company also intends to continue its rapid expansion to take full advantage of this opportunity. In fact, last month the company had increased its store target to a minimum of 1,200 units from the earlier target of 950. This underlines the rosy outlook for the value buying segment.

The downside is that I am concerned about the company’s lack of online operations. This may cause it to lose custom from e-retailers like Amazon And omnichannel retailers prefer tesco As the popularity of internet retail is increasing.

But overall, I still expect FTSE company profits to grow strongly over the next decade. And of course, the company could rethink its physical-only model and explore omnichannel later.

