In 2024, CMOs will prioritize practicality over purpose

It’s back to basics for B2C marketing in 2024. The urgent need for profitable growth amidst the backdrop of an even more divisive, organized and activist consumer base puts value-based marketing on pause. This means that CMOs will prioritize behavioral marketing practices rather than objective-based marketing campaigns in 2024. They will double down on the principles of marketing: quality products, cost-effective pricing, reliable delivery models, and undeniable brand experiences.

However, prioritizing practicality does not mean abandoning innovation. Generative AI will once again dominate the headlines in 2024, but this time it will be different: Industry trade and vendor press releases will uncover practical use cases that will help CMOs enhance their marketing functions with new creative capabilities, martech integration, and operational efficiencies. Enables. This places CMOs at the center of generic AI innovation, where they will be expected to lead. If 2023 was the year of generic AI exploration, then 2024 will be the year of generic AI experimentation.

As we look toward the B2C marketing landscape in 2024, Forrester predicts that:

Nine out of 10 US mainstream brands will mute comms related to social justice and ESG. For the first time in four years, Forrester saw a decline in the number of online adults in the US who say they regularly shop from brands that align with their personal values. An election year in the midst of a culture war – topped by criminal court trials of the former president/current candidate – is a recipe for destabilizing polarization in the United States. If brands have learned anything from the 2023 Bud Light debacle, it’s that virtue signaling is, at best, a risky business choice in our current climate. If your brand already differentiates itself on social values, stay the course – otherwise, think twice about crossing the political line right now.

For the first time in four years, Forrester saw a decline in the number of online adults in the US who say they regularly shop from brands that align with their personal values. An election year in the midst of a culture war – topped by criminal court trials of the former president/current candidate – is a recipe for destabilizing polarization in the United States. If brands have learned anything from the 2023 Bud Light debacle, it’s that virtue signaling is, at best, a risky business choice in our current climate. If your brand already differentiates itself on social values, stay the course – otherwise, think twice about crossing the political line right now. “Experience with Generative AI” will be written in 20% of new CMO job descriptions. At the midpoint of 2023, eight in 10 B2C marketing executives in the US indicated they were either exploring or using generative AI. If 2023 was the year of generic AI exploration, then 2024 will be the year of generic AI experimentation. CMOs will continue to see generic AI as features in vendor tools and capabilities of their agency partners. But having this transformative technology in the passenger seat isn’t enough to unleash its creative potential. CMO: If you haven’t started incorporating generative AI into your marketing creative processes yet, you’re already behind.

At the midpoint of 2023, eight in 10 B2C marketing executives in the US indicated they were either exploring or using generative AI. If 2023 was the year of generic AI exploration, then 2024 will be the year of generic AI experimentation. CMOs will continue to see generic AI as features in vendor tools and capabilities of their agency partners. But having this transformative technology in the passenger seat isn’t enough to unleash its creative potential. CMO: If you haven’t started incorporating generative AI into your marketing creative processes yet, you’re already behind. Half of CMOs would rather pursue martech ecosystem integration than marketing cloud dreams. The monolithic marketing cloud will eventually give way to an integrated martech ecosystem. In 2024, companies’ martech roadmaps will prioritize functional consolidation over vendor consolidation. Why? Operating all technical capabilities in one place. Half of companies will adopt this ecosystem approach to martech by adopting new enabling technologies such as customer data platforms, predictive and generative AI, and cloud infrastructure. In turn, B2C marketers will benefit from flexibility, use case coverage, and productivity in customer insight, brand strategy, and brand execution.

For more information, please visit Predictions 2024 Hub And download mentor. To learn more, register to attend the NA Webinar Here,

This blog was written by VP, Director of Research Mike Proulx and originally appeared on Here,

Source: www.forbes.com