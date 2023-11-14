In 2024, banks face a boring, yet dangerous year

With the arrival of 2024, Forrester is publishing its predictions for what banking executives and leaders can expect in the year ahead. Of course, there will be disruption and some chaos (we’ll discuss some of that in just a moment). But after four tumultuous years, 2024 will be notable largely because of how eventful it will be (relatively speaking). We’re not predicting total market disruption in banking, and we’re not predicting the emergence of some fancy new “this changes everything” company or product. Next year may prove to be a little ho-hum (famous last words, right?).

Of course, dangers still lurk. In fact, the seeming turbulence of 2024 will make it particularly dangerous in some ways, as banks (both old and new) risk missing the underlying changes that will make it possible for the rest to achieve sustained, profitable growth. Will make or break their potential. of the decade (and beyond). So here’s a glimpse (and some dad-joke-level wordplay) to give you a taste of our predictions:

chatgpt? Like ChatOMG! GenAI is hotter than a baked potato at the equator, and while banks have every intention of proceeding cautiously, we predict at least 10 providers will get into trouble because the technology accidentally exposed firms to unintended risks. Gives. We estimate that at least eight neobanks and two incumbents will find themselves before regulators due to the disaster caused by generative AI (GenAI). Many banks are tightly controlling or restricting the use of GenAI while developing the knowledge, principles and governance governing the technology. But a rogue employee or third party will operate external controls. And with only limited governance, they will infringe copyright, mistakenly use consumer information, fail to remove bias, or pollute synthetic data, leaving banks open to consumer compensation claims.

Not so much a crackdown on banks…but a sort of "speed walk" on deposits. As AI heats up, the deposit landscape will flatten: a confluence of factors will enable and encourage customers to make incremental but consequential changes to where they keep their money. We anticipate that savings account switching will increase as rewards, bonuses and other incentives attract customers. Open banking, meanwhile, would allow the free flow of money, reducing the power of traditional banks' business models. Existing banks will need to rethink how they demonstrate value to customers if they want to grow deposits and increase loyalty.

Give a fintech a space, and it will work for a year. The past two years have seen a flood of neobanks entering what some call "niche segments" (often based on identification of the target audience). In 2024, we will see more than a dozen of these fintechs collapse, fold, or be acquired (one of these widely publicized neobanks has already failed). But in the wake of these failures, a crop of fintechs – as well as some traditional financial institutions (tradefis) – will design products and experiences around specific journeys that are rare but have a widespread impact on the customer. For example, the death of a loved one is a difficult situation that affects almost everyone at some point, and fintechs like Settled create tools specific to this journey. This focus on specific journeys will be part of a broader effort for more inclusive financial products and experiences.

This blog was written by Principal Analyst Peter Wannemacher; Principal Analyst Jacob Morgan; and Principal Analyst Aurelie L’Hostis and it originally appeared Here,