In 2024, APAC companies will be driven by the generative AI wave

The Asia Pacific region is gearing up for significant changes in various industries and business functions in 2024. Over the past few years, APAC companies have been trying to find their footing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing more on local solutions and haphazard IT investments and less on customer experience. But 2024 will bring new hope and change. The promise and potential of AI (GenAI) combined with a new wave of technological innovations will inspire more APAC firms and leaders to follow some of the early trailblazers and connect the power of AI with their business efforts and outcomes in the year ahead .

With all this in mind, here are three key predictions for the Asia Pacific region:

Thirty percent of APAC firms will benefit from the transformative impact of genAI. While many APAC companies see GenAI as a tool to increase efficiency, many will face obstacles in the form of a hyper-vigilant work culture and gaps in data management capabilities. On a positive note, companies with more advanced IT practices, which is about 30% of the companies in the sector, are better prepared to make the most of the technology and focus on using GenAI to evolve their business models. Have been. But it is important to note that this growth will be a gradual multi-year process rather than an overnight success story in APAC.

One in four B2B marketers in APAC will double their customer engagement budget. Forrester's Marketing Survey, 2023 highlighted a mismatch in the way APAC companies allocate their marketing funds. While customer marketing ranks second in terms of growth strategy for B2B marketing leaders in APAC, recent budget trends do not reflect this. In light of the new economic realities in the region and business changes post-Covid, companies appear to be rethinking their strategies. In 2024, B2B companies will place more emphasis on customer-centric marketing to drive growth.

A quarter of APAC multinational corporations will adopt customer trust as a core mission, but only 5% will measure it. Trust in business is fundamental, and in the current climate of declining public trust, it is more important than ever. By the end of 2024, we estimate that 25% of APAC's largest players will have committed to earning customer trust. However, the real challenge lies in putting these words into measurable actions. Only an estimated 5% of these companies can set concrete metrics to measure and maintain this trust.

In short, the APAC region is bracing itself for a year of exploration and potential growth, with GenAI at the center.

