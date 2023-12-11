In 2023, bold EV strategies hit reality

by Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) – This was the year the race for the auto industry’s all-electric future took a turn.

Heading into 2023, automakers were preparing to invest $1.2 trillion by 2030 to shift electric vehicles from niche products to mass-market models, according to a Reuters analysis – many of which will be in batteries and software. Were developed in house.

As the year ends, legacy automakers as well as Tesla, Rivian and other EV startups are scaling back investments and reworking product strategies. Legacy automakers are appealing for more help from policymakers to offset the high costs of the EV transition, with billions of dollars already spent in EV subsidies.

Consumer demand for EVs is increasing worldwide. But EV adoption is not happening as quickly or profitably as industry executives had anticipated, especially in the United States.

High interest rates have put many EVs out of reach of middle-income consumers. The lack of charging infrastructure is a deal-breaker for buyers accustomed to adding hundreds of miles of gasoline driving range in a few minutes.

“EVs are going to be the future of the passenger automobile business,” said Jeff Parent, COO of American auto dealership chain AutoNation. But because of consumer concerns about price and charging, he said, “things are going to be tough over the next three to four years.”

Industry CEOs are stepping up defense over their goal of shifting to an all-electric fleet by the middle of the next decade.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra told the Detroit Automotive Press Association earlier this month if GM still aimed to be fully electric by 2035, saying, “We will adjust depending on the customer’s situation “

F-150 Electric: High expectations, then disappointment

Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric truck shows how bullish predictions were dashed.

Buoyed by enthusiastic early demand for the Lightning, Ford added a third work crew to its historic Rouge Assembly Complex in Dearborn, Michigan in August, tripling the production rate of the electric pickup truck to 150,000 vehicles per year.

But in October, Ford canceled the third shift, believing demand for the electric F-150 was not enough to maintain the planned production pace. About 700 employees were furloughed.

In China, Europe and the United States – the main EV markets – electric-vehicle demand is still growing faster than demand for vehicles overall.

According to AutoForecast Solutions, global EV production is on track to triple to 33.4 million vehicles by 2030, about a third of total production. According to an analysis by JATO Dynamics, most of this growth will be in China, where government subsidies and a price war led by Chinese EV market leaders BYD and Tesla are making EVs more affordable than combustion vehicles.

According to AFS, production of battery-electric vehicles in North America could increase sixfold to nearly 7 million vehicles by 2030. That equates to about 40% of the estimated US market – but well below the Biden administration’s goals.

lobbying for relief

Industry executives are lobbying the Biden administration to back off on emissions rules, which effectively requires EVs to account for two-thirds of U.S. new vehicle sales by 2032.

Looking ahead, industry executives have expressed two concerns about the challenge of expanding the EV market beyond the technology’s adventurous early adopters: affordability and access to charging.

The slow pace of development of charging infrastructure forced major legacy automakers to cut deals with Tesla this year to allow buyers of their EVs to use Tesla’s Supercharger network – a competitor to Tesla. Coup d’état.

Mark Wakefield, co-leader of consultancy AlixPartners’ automotive practice, said, “Automakers’ commitment to the (Tesla) standard is a clear signal that they are realizing that fears over charging have led to a decline in demand.”

“Affordability” is industry code for convincing mainstream, middle-income consumers to pay enough for EVs to cover higher production costs and still make a profit. For most legacy automakers, this has proven impossible so far.

Even Tesla, which makes money on EVs, has been forced to cut prices to keep assembly lines running at full speed in China and the United States.

“If our car costs as much as the (Toyota) RAV4, no one will buy a RAV4, or, at least, they will be much less likely to,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk told analysts in October. “Our car is still much more expensive than the RAV4.”

RAV4 models start at $28,475. The Model Y starts at $43,990, and come with a $7,500 tax credit through December 31. Tesla has warned that those credits could be reduced as strict domestic content rules take effect.

(Reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com