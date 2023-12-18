British banking and insurance holding company NatWest Group serves 19 million customers across 12 banking and financial services brands through its network of call centres. To provide customers with the best possible service as well as protect their data, NatWest relies on Nuance Gatekeeper, a cloud-native biometric security solution to monitor incoming calls and verify individuals’ identities.

The Nuance solution streamlines the verification process. It allows contact center agents to identify customers through natural conversations, eliminating the need to ask specific questions or request security codes or secret answers, and helps verify customers quickly. Is.

NatWest Group is one of a number of financial services organizations investing in Microsoft-powered technologies to empower customer service staff to work more efficiently and productively.

“Contact center agents who are properly trained on company policies and equipped with the right tools can deliver better customer satisfaction and efficiency,” says Chris Calle, director of product marketing at Microsoft and former director of solution marketing and intelligent engagement at Nuance. Are capable of doing.” Communications, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2022.

At the same time, customers have become accustomed to personalized service in other industries and expect no less from their financial service providers.

“As consumers, we are all equal,” Kelly explains. “When there is a problem with our bank, investment or insurance company, we call customer support and expect great service from the agents. Contact center agents are the front line of millions of customer contacts every day. Agents who lack the training and technology to assist customers promptly and correctly risk hurting customer satisfaction and business.

A study conducted by Microsoft found that some UK customers are waiting an average of eight minutes and 27 seconds to speak to a financial services representative when calling a call centre. As reported by callcentrehelper.com, this is 25.35 times slower than the industry’s optimal standard for call centers, which requires agents to respond to calls within 20 seconds. Calle suggests that financial services organizations should develop approaches to better engage and empower call center agents for improved productivity.

Calle says, “Beyond traditional employee onboarding and training for contact center agents, major financial institutions take a close look at their technology strategy and ask themselves whether they have secret departments or data that could help agents better serve customers. Prevents from.” “If so, they need to work with a technology provider to find a solution that will successfully deliver the right data to agents at the right time.

“Other ideas include effectively gathering and sharing information with context from different departments, encouraging agent collaboration and ensuring customer data is secure and that there is correct biometric authentication on the frontline to build trust That customers are who they say they are. ,

For example, public finance organizations are using Nuance Gatekeeper to authenticate callers. The Australian Tax Office has significantly increased agent productivity by using the Nuance solution to validate the identities of eight million Australian citizens whenever they call its contact centre. “The office’s previous authentication process required customers to provide personal details or the correct documentation,” says Calle. “This was time-consuming for contact center agents, totaling 75,000 agent hours annually. “We’re helping reduce each call by an average of 48 seconds, helping agents better assist citizens.”

Partnership for increased productivity

To provide frontline financial services employees with the relevant data they need to serve customers, companies need to streamline their information retrieval processes. They must also implement advanced technology solutions that enable seamless access to real-time customer information.

An open architecture enables banks to better interact with their data, according to Dmitry Sedov, global head of data intelligence at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), who explained how LSEG and Microsoft aim to expand their global financial services program. Reshaping the future of finance at Sibos. In September 2023. Sedov highlighted how both companies will provide intelligent analytics solutions available in Microsoft 365 to help financial services organizations improve the customer experience. In addition to developing artificial intelligence-powered self-service solutions to reduce incoming calls, banks are able to integrate their data by connecting with counterparties through Microsoft Teams and gaining access to data intelligence through Microsoft 365 CoPilot Will be.

According to Microsoft, Copilot mines an employee’s entire work data, including email, meetings, chat, documents, and the web, and more, to provide a comprehensive view of their world. “Like an assistant, Copilot gets to know the employee, their job, and how they like to communicate,” says Calle. CoPilot then saves time in areas such as summarizing a meeting, searching for information, and drafting emails. “Contact center agents should see improved efficiency with real-time coaching and prompts for the next best action, freeing them up to engage with customers.”

One bank to benefit from Microsoft 365 Copilot is United Overseas Bank (UOB), which is testing the solution to increase the productivity of its 300 employees. As part of the Microsoft 365 CoPilot Early Access programme, UoB has started using generic AI-powered tools to streamline processes for employees working in departments such as branches, customer service, technology and operations. The bank is already using CoPilot capabilities to summarize documents and email threads in Microsoft Outlook and understand data in Excel.

Along with Nuance, LSEG and UOB, Microsoft has partnered with more than 50 technology solution providers to empower workers in the financial services sector. For example, Trade Ledger has developed a new AI-powered application powered by Microsoft Azure to provide data to financial services organizations quickly and effectively. Users will be able to ask simple natural language questions and Co-Pilot will turn them into questions about the business and respond with the answers they need.

leading by example

Microsoft is also using its technologies to support its own customer service agents.

“Microsoft employees use the Microsoft 365 suite of applications, including Outlook, Word, and Excel, to be more productive,” says Calle. Additionally, Microsoft operates one of the largest customer support teams in the world with thousands of support engineers. Its customer engagement is based on Dynamics 365 Customer Service.

Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Service helps employees provide customer service faster by crafting relevant and personalized answers to customer questions and providing an interactive chat experience based on knowledge bases and case histories. For Microsoft’s customer service and support team, which supports more than a billion customers worldwide, CoPilot tools reduce average handle time by 12 percent to provide faster case resolution without peer assistance. . This allows agents to spend more time on particularly difficult cases.

In addition to AI-powered tools, continuous training enables financial services organizations to empower and engage their employees.

“Ongoing training ensures that employees can keep up with changing customer and market conditions, as well as changes in company policy,” says Calle. “For contact center agents, it’s all about ensuring their personal desktops reflect the latest policy, product and offer updates. AI-powered coaching also supports skill building by proactively providing insights on how to handle each situation, allowing employees to assist the customer and expand their knowledge.

“For supervisors and executives, AI-powered technology provides the latest dashboards and views into queue performance, agent effectiveness and call resolution. This helps them understand where agents are struggling to meet customer expectations and improve processes.

partner approach

We asked select Microsoft partners how they are using Microsoft technology-powered tools to help financial services organizations streamline their workforce and increase productivity.

“Avaya built Microsoft Azure to equip financial services organizations with AI-powered solutions that enhance workforce productivity and employee upskilling,” said Giselle Bou Ghanem, senior director and head of product marketing at Avaya. “By integrating machine learning directly into agent workflow, Avaya transforms customer service representatives into highly efficient ‘bionic agents.’”

“Crestron desk scheduling solutions make it easier for financial services organizations to seamlessly transition to hot desking, allowing remote employees to book space through software on their laptops before coming to the office,” said Toin C. Lerentveld, director of product management. can do.” For cloud and control at Crestron. “Meanwhile, office-based employees can reserve a space using the compact touch screen or by quickly scanning a QR code, with highly visible LED status indicators displaying which desks are available to save valuable time ”

“ITSCREDIT provides an omnichannel platform that prioritizes the digitalization of credit processes, providing flexibility, accelerated time-to-market and full control over the entire credit lifecycle,” said Paulo Pinto, Chief Technology Officer of ITSCREDIT. “Our entire development is based on Microsoft technology, and we believe it is important for financial institutions to take advantage of modern services like the cloud, Azure AI and machine learning, security and compliance tools.”

“Modern businesses are increasing their focus on meeting employee needs by integrating automation technology,” said Andy Birkey, marketing communications specialist at Metafile Information Systems. “Financial services organizations are looking to empower their workforce by providing a comprehensive, automated accounts payable solution that works seamlessly with MetaViewer such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, driving significant gains in productivity.”

