Impressive new plastic heals itself, can be recycled and nourishes marine life

Japanese scientists have developed a new type of plastic that is strong at room temperature, but can be easily broken down into its base components as per demand. In seawater, it begins to break down into food for marine life, and best of all, it can heal itself and remember previous shapes.

Plastic is everywhere in our modern world, whether good or bad. Its toughness makes it an extremely useful material for everything from household items to vehicle parts, but that same toughness makes it difficult to break down for recycling or disposal.

In the new study, scientists at the University of Tokyo have developed a new plastic material that can be broken down more easily in recycling plants or in nature. It is based on a class of plastics called epoxy resin vitrimers, which are strong at room temperature but can be reshaped and molded with a little additional heat. Normally, vitrimers are brittle, but the team improved the recipe by adding a molecule called polyrotaxane.

The end result is a new plastic they call VPR, which has several advantages over similar materials. After being scratched with a scalpel, it was able to completely heal itself after being heated to 150 °C (302 °F) for only 60 seconds. When it was molded into the shape of a crane, then flattened, it was heated and returned to the crane shape. It did all this much faster than others of its type.

When heated, VPR plastic returns to its original shape – in this case, an origami crane.

shota endo

The VPR can also be easily broken – but only once it is no longer needed. Applying heat with a specific solvent will break its molecular bonds and leave only the raw component, ready to form something new. Even if it is dumped into the environment, it poses less of a problem than other plastics, which the team demonstrated by immersing it in seawater for 30 days. The team says that in that time, it biodegraded by 25% and released molecules that are essentially food for marine life.

“VPR is five times more resistant to breakage than a typical epoxy resin vitrimer,” said Shota Ando, ​​lead author of the study. “It also repairs itself 15 times faster, can recover its original memorized shape twice as fast, and can be chemically recycled 10 times faster than normal vitrimers. It also biodegrades safely in marine environments, which is new for this material.

The team says this material could be used in a variety of applications for which other plastics are already used.

“To give just a few examples, infrastructure materials for roads and bridges are often made of epoxy resins mixed with compounds such as concrete and carbon,” Ando said. “By using VPR, these will be easier to maintain as they will be stronger and treatable using heat. Unlike traditional epoxy resins, this new material is hard but stretchable, so it can be expected to firmly join materials of different hardness and elongation, such as those required for vehicle manufacturing.

This research was published in the journal ACS Content Sheet,

Source: University of Tokyo

Source: newatlas.com