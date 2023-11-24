Van Gogh, Degas, Cézanne – many of the world’s greatest artists are being celebrated in a unique new exhibition in London.

You can recognize paintings by Impressionist artists like DegasCézanne, Morisot, Van Gogh and Toulouse-Lautrec, but it is his radical, lesser-known works on paper that are coming into the spotlight in a groundbreaking new exhibition.

A new show at London’s Royal Academy of Arts is celebrating a group of revolutionary masters, exploring how they gave works of art on paper a new prestige.

Technological advances meant that coal and chalk and machine-made paper became widely available. And it changed the way the art industry worked.

Anne Dumas, curator of the exhibition, explains, “Works on paper during this period – that is, the last three decades of the 19th century, especially in Paris – acquired an entirely new status compared to paintings.”

She adds: “Traditionally, sketches were used heavily in the preparation of paintings. Now, artists saw the value of creating a picture, a work on paper, that was complete and meaningful in itself. ”

What is displayed in the exhibition?

To have so many of these works in one place, 77 in total, is a special moment – ​​especially considering how delicate they are.

“We have works by many great artists associated with the Impressionist and Post-Impressionist movements. So we have Renoir, Degas, Manet, MonetVan Gogh, Toulouse-Lautrec and so on,” says Dumas.

“But these are works you don’t normally get to see because works on paper are affected by exposure to light. And so they’re never on permanent display,” says Dumas.

The works on display highlight the enduring popularity of Impressionism, and trace the emergence of the movement from the late 19th to the early 20th centuries.

Visitors can see gems such as the preparation of Georges Seurat’s famous ‘Bathers at Asnières’ painting and ‘Dancers on a Bench’ depicting several of Degas’ iconic ballet dancers.

And there are also the works of female Impressionist early writers, such as Eva Gonzales, who have been largely ignored in favor of their male counterparts.

“So this exhibition is really special because what it’s doing is telling us new things about the Impressionists and Post-Impressionists, like the fact that new materials were being created, so we were able to make pastels and watercolors. New methods were found and paper. “So everything is transportable, which certainly makes it easier for the artist to go out and work in the open air,” says art critic Estelle Lovatt.

The exhibition, ‘Impressionists on Paper: Degas to Toulouse-Lautrec’ will run from 25 November to 10 March 2024.

video editor • Theo Farrant

