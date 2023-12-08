Imposing strict return-to-office orders on employees was like taking candy from a child. But CEOs have to answer to their owners-investors

Today’s smart investors aren’t just paying attention to financials – they’re digging deeper into company culture, including flexible work policies, and recognizing them as a key indicator of future success.

The Q4 2023 Scoop Flex Index reveals an interesting trend: companies that adopt flexible work arrangements are not only surviving but thriving. The evidence is staggering: From 2020 to 2022, companies with full flexibility led their peers with a remarkable 16% increase in revenue growth, adjusted for industry differences. And this trend wasn’t limited to the tech world – non-tech companies with flexible policies still claimed a 13% growth gain.

Companies that follow a hybrid model, which blends remote and office work, are also showing their prowess, outpacing companies that operate entirely in the office by a growth margin of 3%. The difference may seem minor, but it highlights the efficacy of a balanced approach to flexible working in driving business growth.

Why are investors paying attention to work from home policies when making decisions?

The corporate world’s shift toward flexibility is clear. By the end of 2023, 62% of US companies had adopted some form of workplace flexibility, a significant increase from 51% at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the number of companies emphasizing full-time office work dropped to 38%. This shift is more than just a response to the pandemic—it is a strategic step toward adaptability and resilience.

I receive dozens of calls per week from investors who want to consult with me on evaluating the take-home policies of companies they want to invest in – whether it’s a startup or a well-established company. These investors are not just interested in surface level details. They are keen to understand how WFH policies translate into tangible business results that impact the bottom line. Their primary concern is not what company leadership feels comfortable with. Rather, they focus on identifying policies that are optimized for organizational success. This shift in investor perspective marks a significant departure from traditional investment evaluation criteria, where leadership comfort often plays a more central role.

In a recent op-ed, an investor highlighted that the efficacy of WFH policies in deciding which companies are worth investing in is undeniable. This is especially the case for sectors where human capital is supreme, such as technology. While the company’s assets primarily consist of laptops and data storage, the real value lies in the talent pool – from engineers to sales specialists. How these teams collaborate has a significant impact on overall performance as seamless customer journeys are vital for these businesses.

Startups are leading this change, with 93% of them offering flexible work arrangements. The numbers are strong outside the tech sector too. The message is clear: flexible working will be prioritized in the future business landscape, with traditional office work likely to decline.

Startups need to realize that their WFH policies are becoming an important parameter for investment evaluation. The message is clear: In the modern business landscape, WFH policies are not just employee perks. Instead, they should be seen as important determinants of a company’s growth path and, as a consequence, its attractiveness to investors.

What investors look for when evaluating flexible work policies

Importantly, investors look for companies that are not only embracing resilience but also following best practices based on empirical research. These best practices are evident in companies that have integrated flexibility into their core operating strategy, recognizing it as a driver of growth. As the Scoop Flex Index shows, companies offering flexible work arrangements are growing at a faster rate than companies stuck to rigid, traditional models. This growth is not just in terms of revenue but also in terms of market share and innovation potential.

Additionally, the clarity of a company’s WFH policy and the degree of employee buy-in are important factors investors should evaluate. Policies that are well-defined, transparent, and supportive of the workforce improve retention rates. In the current job market, where talent acquisition and retention are increasingly challenging, the ability to retain skilled employees is invaluable. Companies with strong, clear WFH policies are more likely to attract a diverse talent pool, providing them with the flexibility and work-life balance that modern employees crave.

Additionally, these policies play an important role in increasing employee engagement and morale. When employees feel that their needs and preferences have been acknowledged and accommodated, it creates a sense of belonging and commitment to the organization. This increased engagement translates into higher productivity, creativity, and overall job satisfaction, which are key drivers of business success.

In short, for investors looking to assess a company’s potential, evaluating its WFH policies provides a window into its future performance. Companies that have successfully integrated flexible work arrangements by having clear policies and strong employee support are establishing themselves as visionary, flexible and adaptable. These companies are poised for sustainable growth in an increasingly dynamic and competitive business landscape, making them attractive prospects for savvy investors.

Addressing biased thinking to attract investors

Incorporating an understanding of cognitive biases into the decision-making process regarding WFH policies can significantly enhance CEOs’ ability to align with investors’ expectations. Two particularly relevant cognitive biases in this context are the status quo bias and the empathy gap.

Status quo bias, which is a preference for the current status quo, often leads to resistance to change. Within the scope of WFH policies, this bias may cause CEOs to lean toward maintaining the traditional office-centric model due to the known comfort, while ignoring the potential benefits of a flexible work model. This may result in missed opportunities for growth and innovation that flexible policies could bring. As one angel investor says, “It is the fear of the unknown and the desire to stay in the comfort zone of the last 20 years that forces managers to call people back into the office. Successful managers will embrace remote work as an opportunity for improvement and find smart solutions for the benefit of the company and employees. To counter this, CEOs should challenge their assumptions about traditional work models, engage in scenario planning and examine data from companies that have successfully implemented flexible work arrangements.

Similarly, the empathy gap, which is difficulty understanding the feelings of others when they are in a different emotional or physical state, can create a disconnect between understanding employees’ real needs and preferences regarding WFH policies. If a CEO has not personally experienced the challenges and benefits of remote work, they may underestimate the value of flexibility for employees. This gap in understanding can lead to policies that do not fully address the needs of employees, leading to reduced effectiveness in terms of morale, productivity, and ultimately, business performance. To bridge this gap, it is important for CEOs to engage directly with employees to understand their experiences and perspectives. Conducting surveys, focus groups or informal discussions can provide valuable information about what employees really want and value in WFH arrangements. Being aware of and proactively addressing these cognitive biases can lead to more informed, balanced decisions that benefit the entire organization and increase its appeal to investors.

As we look at the ever-evolving business environment, focusing on WFH policies as a key investment criteria is not only a trend but also a strategic necessity. Companies that recognize and embrace this change are poised to lead, and investors who recognize and take advantage of this insight will find themselves at the forefront of a new era of smart investing.

