Imports of US Porsche, Bentley and Audi halted due to restricted Chinese parts

Thousands of Porsche, Bentley and Audi cars have been seized at US ports after a supplier to parent group Volkswagen was found to contain a Chinese sub-component in the vehicles, which violated anti-forced labor laws.

The carmaker has delayed deliveries of vehicles until the end of March as it replaces an electronic component that came from “western China,” according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The people emphasized that VW was not aware of the origin of the part, which was obtained from an indirect supplier further down its supply chain, until the supplier alerted it to the issue. Did.

He said that as soon as VW became aware of the origin of the part it notified US authorities.

US-China relations are at their worst since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1979. But Washington and Beijing are trying to stabilize their ties following the summit of President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November.

The United States bans the import of products made with forced labor in the western Xinjiang region and other regions of China under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act of 2021.

The people would not confirm whether the part in question was produced in Xinjiang.

The problem affects about 1,000 Porsche sports cars and SUVs, several hundred Bentleys and several thousand Audi vehicles, according to people familiar with the details.

In a statement, VW said it “takes allegations of human rights violations very seriously”, including any allegations of forced labor “both within the company and in the supply chain”.

It added: “As soon as we became aware of allegations regarding one of our sub-suppliers, we are investigating the matter. We will clarify the facts and then take appropriate action. “This may include termination of the supplier relationship if our investigation confirms serious violations.”

Questions related to forced labor found within its Chinese supply chain are particularly sensitive for VW, which is facing increasing pressure from human rights groups and investors at its jointly owned facility in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang.

The German car company said on Wednesday it would discuss the “future direction of business” in the Xinjiang region with its Chinese joint venture partner SAIC following the publication of fresh allegations of forced labor in German media.

Chinese officials have defended work programs that help create jobs in the region, but the UN’s top human rights body has said China’s actions could amount to “crimes against humanity”.

A Human Rights Watch report this month warned that car makers were at risk from buying aluminum produced by victims of forced labor in the region.

VW is balancing declining sales in China with a desire to expand its presence in the US at a time of rising political tensions between the two countries.

In mid-January, VW learned that some of its luxury cars bound for North America contained a part that did not conform to U.S. customs regulations, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

According to the people, the part was obtained from a supplier further down the company’s supply chain, not from VW directly. Car manufacturers typically deal directly with their largest suppliers and may sometimes be unaware of the origin of small parts produced by other businesses further down the supply chain.

A letter from VW to waiting customers blamed “a small electronic component that is part of a larger control unit, which will be replaced”, but did not specify the origin of the part.

With the approval of U.S. Customs officials, the company ordered replacement electronic modules and has begun fixing the cars, the two people said. While some were fixed last week, the backlog is unlikely to be cleared until at least next month.

Swapping out the modules is relatively simple and does not require disassembling the vehicles, although some of the more complex models can take several hours to fix, according to people with knowledge of the process.

Additional reporting by Edward White in Shanghai

