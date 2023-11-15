Important updates from Binance regarding 13 cryptocurrencies

TL;DR

New cryptocurrency on Binance Japan : Binance Japan has added 13 new digital assets including NEAR, IMX and MANA, bringing its total offerings to 47, with plans to reach 100 in the future.

: Binance Japan has added 13 new digital assets including NEAR, IMX and MANA, bringing its total offerings to 47, with plans to reach 100 in the future. Market reaction to the announcement : The addition of these cryptocurrencies led to a positive reaction in the market, with NEAR, KLAY and OP posting notable gains.

: The addition of these cryptocurrencies led to a positive reaction in the market, with NEAR, KLAY and OP posting notable gains. Binance’s strategic re-entry into Japan: Binance re-enters the Japanese market after acquiring Sakura Exchange Bitcoin aims to leverage Japan’s strong economy and tech ecosystem to drive cryptocurrency adoption and regulatory compliance.

NEAR, IMX, MANA, and more

The Japanese subsidiary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance Japan – revealed the addition of 13 new digital assets to its platform.

Users have the opportunity to trade Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Optimism (OP), ImmutableX (IMX), Arbitrum (ARB), The Graph (GRT), Render Token (RNDR), Decentraland (MANA) will get. , EOS, GALA, Ape Coin (APE), KLAY, and LSK from November 27th. Speaking on the matter, Binance Japan CEO Tsuyoshi Chino said:

“We are focused on leveraging Binance’s world-class blockchain ecosystem and global knowledge to continue expanding our services in Japan and play a leading role in the diffusion of crypto assets. We look forward to the future growth of Binance Japan.”

After the upcoming move, the total number of assets supported in the market will increase to 47 cryptopotato As previously reported, the company intends to increase that figure to 100 in the future.

Some cryptocurrencies that will soon be listed on Binance Japan reacted positively immediately after the announcement. NEAR and KLAY gained more than 7% on a 24-hour basis, while OP gained 6%.

Binance returns to Japan

The firm revealed its plans to set foot back in the land of the rising sun by acquiring Sakura Exchange Bitcoin (SEBC) in November last year. This enabled the Japanese branch of the marketplace to begin offering cryptocurrency services five years after leaving the country due to issues with domestic regulators.

Takeshi Chino, general manager of Binance Japan, argued that the Asian country will play an important role in the future of cryptocurrency adoption, describing it as one of the strongest economies in the world with a “highly developed technological ecosystem” and which is “ready to “Strong blockchain uptake.”

“We will actively work with regulators to develop our combined exchange to suit local users. “We look forward to helping Japan take a leading role in crypto.”

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com