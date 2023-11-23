Important Update: Binance to delist 10 trading pairs

TL;DR

Binance, recently fined $4.3 billion by the US DOJ for money laundering and its former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, fined $50 million, has appointed Richard Teng as the new CEO, but he is on Is.

The exchange announced the removal of ten BUSD trading pairs, including APT/BUSD and AXS/BUSD, effective November 24, citing reasons such as poor liquidity and trading volume; It plans to discontinue support for BUSD by early 2024.

This follows the previous delisting of 15 Russian ruble trading pairs, which likely coincides with Binance’s intention to exit its Russia business, having recently agreed to sell it to the COMEX.

affected property

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – has been in the news recently, agreeing to settle money-laundering charges with the US DOJ and planning to pay a massive fine of $4.3 billion. Additionally, the former CEO – Changpeng Zhao (CZ) – resigned from his position and is required to pay a personal fine of $50 million for failing to implement proper anti-money laundering procedures.

Despite the turmoil, the company assured that trading would not be affected, with Richard Teng appointed as the new boss of the exchange. Just a day after all the drama, Binance announced that it added ten spot trading, including APT/BUSD, AXS/BUSD, BAKE/BUSD, CFX/BUSD, CHZ/BUSD, ETC/BUSD, FIL/BUSD, GAS/BUSD Will remove. , TRB/BUSD, and USTC/BUSD.

The amendments are due to take effect on November 24. The marketplace did not give an exact reason for the delisting, saying only that it reviews trading pairs from time to time and removes some of them due to “poor liquidity and trading volume.”

It is worth noting that all of those removed are BUSD trading pairs, with Binance previously revealing that it will discontinue support for the stablecoin in early 2024. The company has advised users to convert their BUSD holdings into other assets before February 2024.

previous delisting spree

Last week, Binance removed an additional 15 spot trading pairs, all pegged to the Russian ruble. Some of them include ADA/RUB, SOL/RUB and XRP/RUB.

One reason behind this move of the organization could be its intention to completely discontinue deposits in the above mentioned fiat currency. Some time ago, the exchange reached an agreement to sell its entire Russian business to crypto platform ComX.

