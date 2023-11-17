Important Tamadoge ($TAMA) update brings extensive token burn in anticipation of Tamadoge Arena, TAMA NFTs, and new Tamadoge app release. – Cryptosaurus

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Major Dogecoin spin-off project Tamadogi ($TAMA) Ahead of the launch of the Tamadogi app, TAMA is set to deliver a major update to the ecosystem with the highly anticipated arrival of TAMA NFTs as well as the launch and burn event. New Tamadogi Arena.

Known as the largest casual Web3 gaming token, Tamadoge has seen steady growth throughout 2023, with a dedicated development team working hard to unlock huge project roadmap milestones.

And now, with massive project releases on the horizon, the Tamadog team is excited to unveil the launch of their latest products as the journey to revolutionize Web3 gaming experiences continues.

Things are kicking off on November 30th, 2023, with a significant $TAMA token burn event planned to put 12,500,000 $TAMA token heads (worth over $100,000) into the furnace.

To put the scale of this massive burn into perspective, consider that since the start of the burn mechanism in September 2023, only 14,404,759 TAMA have been burned.

With almost double the supply removed from the new burn event, Tamadog enthusiasts are encouraged to participate – all community burns are matched 1:1 – meaning the more $TAMA you burn, the more supply It will only reduce!

Lower circulating supply following a supply side shock to Tamadoge Tokenomics could push prices higher.

Upcoming Alert: Stay tuned for the Tamadogi app launch – a free-to-play, play-to-earn experience

But amidst all the hyped project updates, perhaps the most exciting news shared by the Tamadogi team is the upcoming release of their new Tamadogi app.

Offering unbridled free-to-play access to the Tamadog ecosystem, this new Play-2-Earn app aims to engage an entirely new generation of $TAMA token holders.

Building on the App Store success of Tamadoge Arena and Tamadoge Arcade, the new Tamadoge app will allow users to care for their Tamadoge pet, earn $TAMA tokens, and receive XP for pet upgrades.

It is based on participation in a collection of fun and free mini-games, giving participants the opportunity to play up to 15 games a day for free as they face bigger challenges, increasing the earning potential on every game Is.

Every time you play, you earn points and climb the leaderboard. Although the leaderboard reflects real-time performance, every moment counts to cement your place at the top.

XP earned can be spent on tending to the needs of your Tamadogi pet – from his happiness and nutritional needs to simple maintenance of hygiene and energy levels – a carefully curated digital companionship dynamic for supercharged demand-side tokenomics. . Sets the stage.

This is supported by an Interact and Grow function, in which each interaction with your NFT pet improves the bond between player and pet – encouraged by the introduction of boosters, granting the player double XP in mini-games. Participation was rewarded. Get a boost.

So, don’t sleep on the Tamadogi app, there’s more coming soon. Keep up with Tamadoge https://t.me/TamadogeOfficial, X (formerly Twitter)And Discord for latest updates.

Only 2 Days Left to Enter the Tamadoge NFT Giveaway – Your Chance to Win an Extremely Rare NFT

But the action does not stop here. What better way to introduce the beautiful and collectible new Tamadog Puppy NFT than to reward dedicated $TAMA holders with a dynamic NFT gift program?

As time runs out, the countdown to the TAMA NFT Giveaway has begun, users can now enter via the Gleam Giveaway portal – there are only two days left to join.

Five highly sought-after Tamadoge NFTs are up for grabs, with one lucky winner receiving an ultra-rare edition Tamadoge NFT and two winners receiving a rare edition NFT.

But the competition is already heating up, with over 3,750 participants already trying their luck in the ring for a chance to win – don’t miss it.

Following November’s fiery event and ahead of the Tamadogi app launch, the Tamadogi team has launched a major upgrade to the high-octane Tamadogi Arena platform.

A new 3D Pet Store has opened in the latest version of Tamadog Arena, enabling players to upgrade their pet’s stats as well as participate and purchase their new TAMA pet.

Whether you want to increase your Tamadoge’s strength to turn him into a beefcake or increase his intelligence to play like Einstein – anything is possible with the new skill-based upgrade system – from extra life to damage resistance.

what’s more? These blockchain-based puppies live on NFTs, giving you an indelible in-game companion, like a digital Tamagotchi that never dies!

In an exciting move, new players who join the Tamadoge Arena platform (by downloading from Google Play or the IOS App Store) will receive exclusive access to a unique free puppy NFT along with 20 free credits – leading to the new Tamadoge Arena pet shop. It will open. I will come alive. ,

