Important Shiberium metric surged 130%: What does this mean for SHIB price?

rapid growth of shiberium : Shibarium, a layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu, experienced a surge in daily transactions, reaching nearly 35,000 on November 21, a 130% increase from the previous day.

: Since its launch, Shibarium has surpassed over 4 million total transactions, with wallet addresses exceeding 1.25 million and approximately 1.8 million total blocks. purpose of shibarium: Introduced in August, Shibarium is designed to improve Shiba Inu by increasing transaction speeds and reducing costs.

Shiberium’s latest spike

Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium – continues to make rapid progress almost three months after its official launch. According to the latest data, the number of daily transactions on the network increased to nearly 35,000 on November 21. In comparison, the figure was less than 15,000 a day earlier, representing an increase of 130%.

It’s worth noting that the number of daily transactions on Shibarium has ranged between 8,000 and 18,000 throughout November, making yesterday’s increase a record for the month.

Shiba Inu’s L2 scaling solution has recently passed several important milestones. As cryptopotato Reported on November 21, its total transactions crossed the 4 million mark.

Additionally, wallet addresses have exceeded 1.25 million, while the total number of blocks is moving towards the 1.8 million target.

The advancement of shibarium has been seen as an element that can boost the appreciation of the Shiba Inu. Nonetheless, SHIB has fallen by 4% in the last 24 hours and by 6% on a weekly basis.

All about Shibarium

The team behind the Memecoin project officially introduced the layer-2 blockchain solution in August this year. Its goal is to elevate Shiba Inu above its competitors by improving speeds and reducing transaction costs.

Those interested in delving deeper into the matter and learning more about the purposes and specifications of the shibarium can watch the video below:

