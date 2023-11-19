Important Ripple (XRP) announcement for XRPL projects

TL;DR

Ripple has awarded $1.3 million through the XRPL Grant to 22 projects in Web3 sectors such as GameFi, DeFi, and NFTs, with recipients selected by a global expert panel.

Major projects include EVM Finance, DXFI, and ChatXRP, with funding ranging from $10,000 to over $100,000, supporting Ripple’s global expansion.

In other news, Ripple is moving forward in its SEC lawsuit, and XRP is experiencing significant whale activity as it relists on the CEX.io exchange.

Ripple’s developer arm has revealed the recipients of XRPL Grant Wave 6 and is awarding $1.3 million in grants to support 22 projects from 13 countries leveraging the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Recipients showcased a range of groundbreaking projects spanning different areas of the Web3 sector, including GameFi, DeFi, NFTs, developer tooling, and more. Each project was reviewed by a global panel of judges with extensive expertise in these fields.

According to the announcement, the next wave of applications will open again in 2024.

This investment in new projects is in line with XRPL’s strategy to enhance its future prospects. Similarly, Xhaau, the first XRPL smart contract layer, is on the horizon with continued upgrades, so the addition of the next wave of projects to the sidechain is likely to benefit the XRPL ecosystem.

Most important projects in XRPL

Notable recipients included DeFi solutions that were working towards making Web3 and DeFi more accessible in terms of user experience and simplicity. Among these is EVM Finance, a unified interface for DeFi, essentially a hub for asset management, trading, transactions, and NFT launches.

Another award winner, DeXfi, established itself as another DeFi one-stop-shop on XRPL, offering users similar options and features. Meanwhile, Chris Winkler, the brain behind DeXfi, secured $50,000 in funding to further the project.

ChatXRP emerged as the sole recipient in the AI ​​field by receiving a $75,000 prize. Acting as a stress-free gateway to Web 3.0 services, ChatXRP simplifies XRPL interactions through its user-friendly interface.

In the education sector, EpicTask was recognized, while sustainability-focused projects EUA Carbon Token and Meta-Carbon also made the list of award winners. These projects highlight XRPL’s commitment to foster innovation in various sectors.

Financial support ranges from microgrant funding for the lowest-tier seven projects – below $10,000 – to substantial funding of more than $100,000 for six projects. Additionally, 55% of award winners are based outside the US. This is in line with Ripple’s decision to expand overseas as company executives view other jurisdictions as more crypto-friendly.

Important Ripple and XRP Developments

Ripple is currently making progress in its SEC lawsuit by scoring important partial court victories. Meanwhile, XRP has seen a lot of whale activity as XRP whales traded millions last week. Additionally, XR` has been re-listed on CEX.io, a major cryptocurrency exchange, becoming the latest firm to do so.

Source: cryptopotato.com