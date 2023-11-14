Important Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit update five months before trial

TL;DR

Ripple vs SEC : Ripple has been in a legal battle with the SEC since December 2020 over allegations of selling XRP as an unregistered security. Ripple won a partial victory, including a favorable ruling on its previous sale and the dismissal of charges against its executives.

: The case is ongoing with a major trial scheduled for April. The deadline for both sides to submit details has been extended to early 2024. market effect: The outcome of the lawsuit is expected to have a significant impact on the price of XRP. Analysts predict a potential increase in the value of XRP depending on the resolution of the case and market factors.

Latest details of the saga

The legal battle between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been going on for almost three years and is one of the most discussed topics in the crypto world. It all started in December 2020 when regulators sued the blockchain venture for selling billions worth of XRP as an unregistered security.

Over the coming years the two organizations were at each other’s throats, holding their positions and gaining even more attention. A key moment of drama occurred in July this year when a US federal judge determined that Ripple’s programmatic sales years ago did not include the offering of investment contracts. XRP responded with a sharp rise above $0.85, but dropped to around $0.50 shortly afterwards.

The company scored a second partial victory against its larger foe when a magistrate rejected the SEC’s desire to appeal the initial ruling and a third victory when CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen were acquitted of all charges filed by the watchdog. Was acquitted of charges.

Despite having the upper hand, the saga is far from over, with a grand trial planned for April to determine the outcome. Recently, Judge Annalisa Torres set a schedule for treatment-related discovery and briefings. Both the parties will have to complete the necessary processes before February 12, 2024.

The SEC has until March 13, 2024 to file its brief regarding the remedy, while Ripple has until April 12, 2024 to file its opposition.

Where is XRP going?

It is safe to assume that Ripple’s eventual victory in the lawsuit against the SEC could have a positive impact on the price of XRP and generate excitement throughout the cryptocurrency sector. Many experts and even an AI-powered language model – ChatGPT – have suggested that this could be one of the main factors behind a potential rally in the asset next year.

Some analysts have predicted that XRP’s growth may not wait until spring 2024. Consolidation” area.

For his part, Dark Defender believes that an impressive surge this week could push XRP to around $0.87 on November 19.

Those interested to know how the asset may perform in the remaining quarter of the year can take a look at our dedicated video below:

