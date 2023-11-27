IMPORTANT: Binance will delist the following cryptocurrencies on December 7th

TL;DR

Binance’s latest delisting efforts

Binance – the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume – has announced that it will delist BitShares (BTS), PERL.eco (PERL), Tornado Cash (TORN), and Waltonchan (WTC) from its platform.

The modification will go live on December 7th, removing the exact trading pairs: BTS/USDT, PERL/USDT, TORN/BUSD, WTC/BTC, and WTC/USDT.

There appear to be a variety of factors behind delisting, such as low levels of development activity, low trading volume and liquidity, evidence of unethical/fraudulent conduct or negligence, and others.

This revelation has negatively hurt the prices of the above crypto assets, with some experiencing double-digit declines. WTC is down 35% in the last 24 hours (according to data from CoinGecko), TORN is down 40%, while PERL is down 45%.

previous removal

Last week, Binance removed ten spot trading pairs including APT/BUSD, AXS/BUSD, FIL/BUSD, and USTC/BUSD. The marketplace did not give an exact reason for the move, saying only that it reviews trading pairs from time to time and removes some of them due to “poor liquidity and trading volume.”

It is worth noting that all of those removed are BUSD trading pairs, with the company previously revealing that it would discontinue support for the stablecoin in early 2024. It advised clients to convert their BUSD holdings into other assets before February 2024.

The delisting comes days after Binance agreed to settle money-laundering charges with the US DOJ and pay a massive $4.3 billion fine. Additionally, former CEO Changpeng Zhao resigned from his position and was replaced by Richard Teng.

