Important Binance update that is of concern to Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) traders

PIVX Added to Binance Margin Trading: Binance introduced PIVX as a borrowable asset in its margin offerings, resulting in a 15% increase in the price of PIVX. New ADA and DOGE trading pair: With Cardano and Dogecoin prices rising, Binance added ADA/FDUSD and DOGE/FDUSD pairs to its margin trading options. Risks and Benefits of Margin Trading: Binance’s margin trading allows positions to be leveraged with borrowed funds, offering high profit potential as well as significant loss risk.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume – Binance – revealed some amendments around its margin offerings.

Specifically, the marketplace added PIVX (PIVX) as a new lendable digital asset on cross margin and isolated margin.

The price of the token reacted positively to the news, increasing by 15% and briefly surpassing the $0.40 mark (according to CoinGecko data). However, the valuation dropped slightly in the following hours, currently hovering around $0.37.

Additionally, Binance added ADA/FDUSD and DOGE/FDUSD, among other trading pairs, to its separate margin program. Cardano and Dogecoin are both in the green, having recorded substantial gains recently.

The former is up 14% over the past 24 hours, while Memecoin, the largest by market capitalization, is up nearly 4%.

Binance Margin Trading provides eligible customers access to funds from the exchange for use in leveraged trades. Thus, traders can trade larger amounts and adjust their positions appropriately.

It is worth noting that margin trading can lead to higher profits in case of successful trades. However, this could lead to more significant losses if the market moves in the opposite direction.

