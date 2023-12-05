Important Binance Announcement Impacting XRP and SOL Investors

TL;DR

Binance has introduced zero-fee trading for pairs like

The focus is on FDUSD, a stablecoin of First Digital Ltd., as Binance is moving away from BUSD, including stopping BUSD support and converting remaining balances to FDUSD automatically at a 1:1 rate until December 31, 2023. There are plans to convert.

Additionally, Binance will delist four cryptocurrencies – BitShares (BTS), PERL.eco (PERL), Tornado Cash (TORN), and Waltonchain (WTC) – on December 7. Some cryptocurrencies like PERL and WTC have already seen significant price drops. Are experiencing.

Binance’s latest offering

Binance – the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume – announced that users can take advantage of zero-fee trading for the following pairs: XRP/FDUSD, SOL/FDUSD, DOGE/FDUSD, BNB/FDUSD, ETH /FDUSD, and LINK/FDUSD. The validity period of the offer starts from December 8 and will run “until further notice”.

“All users will enjoy zero maker and taker fees for the above spot and margin trading pairs. Trading volumes on the above spot and margin trading pairs will be excluded from VIP tier volume calculations and all liquidity provider programs during the promotion period, where applicable,” the company explained.

FDUSD is a reserve-backed stablecoin issued by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-headquartered financial firm First Digital Limited. At launch FDUSD was released on the Ethereum and BNB chain networks, with the token receiving particular attention after Binance revealed it would be delisting from BUSD.

Last week, the marketplace revealed it would discontinue support for BUSD products in mid-December, encouraging clients to withdraw their BUSD holdings or convert them into other assets.

All such transactions will be disabled on December 31, 2023, and any remaining balances will be automatically converted to FDUSD at a 1:1 conversion rate. Binance users in Japan, France, Italy, Poland and Kazakhstan are excluded from the amendment.

Binance delisting efforts

The company also announced that it would be removing four cryptocurrencies from its platform on December 7. Those coins are BitShares (BTS), PERL.eco (PERL), Tornado Cash (TORN), and Waltonchan (WTC).

Some of the affected properties have declined significantly following the disclosure. PERL has fallen by 60% in the last two weeks, while WTC has fallen by more than 70%.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com