Importance of accurate weather forecast for electrical operations

Power companies need accurate weather forecasts for several reasons. Many companies specialize in providing the weather information utilities need to accurately predict resource availability and manage operations. Weather can obviously have a major impact on power systems and plant operations. Therefore, meteorologists play an important role in keeping power companies informed about how load and generation may be affected, as well as when and where outages can be expected. Power companies need detailed weather information – more than just forecast high and low temperatures for any given day. Energy marketers need up-to-the-minute cloud cover predictions to better understand what impacts solar energy production will have. They also require accurate wind forecasts to ensure that backup resources are available to keep the grid stable around the clock. Knowing when and where a storm will hit can allow repair crews and supplies to be strategically phased in so that repairs can be completed in the quickest and most effective ways to restore power and bring systems back to normal. Could. In other words, the benefits of accurate weather forecasting for electrical professionals go beyond simply knowing whether to grab an umbrella on the way out the door.

How power companies use weather data

Many large power companies have their own meteorologists on staff. Nevertheless, most find value in obtaining external support that can complement and/or confirm the predictions of their internal experts. This is why many companies, such as DTN, Meteomatics and Vaisala, specialize in providing essential weather information to power companies. “Without a doubt, energy is a climate-critical industry. Understanding the impact of weather on power generation, power demand and transmission and distribution systems is important for all power companies,” explained Pascal Storck, Vaisala’s head of renewable energy. Power, In September 2022, Vaisala launched . The company says AxWeather’s advanced machine learning models and intelligent sensors help a wide range of industries, including the energy and power sectors, by providing new levels of data accuracy and actionable environmental insights. “On the supply side, weather has the most obvious impact on renewable energy production, but the information has other uses as well,” Stork said. Some customers use weather forecasts to schedule downtime for maintenance, avoiding windy or sunny days when they would prefer to produce power. Other customers require warnings of extreme weather conditions to protect properties in the event of lightning, high winds or hail – all of which can have a negative impact on both wind and solar. Stork added: “Power companies use very accurate short-term forecasts of energy production, for example, forecasts at five-minute intervals for the next two hours, to optimize energy storage systems and participate in energy imbalance markets. . Participating in day-to-day energy markets for weather data and energy forecasts is another major use case. “A focal point for DTN is to work with utility emergency preparedness teams to help them better understand and anticipate the environmental hazards of extreme weather that are going to impact their overhead distribution operations, and outage impacts. “Helping to understand and communicate the risks appropriately.” Nick Wilson, director of product management for weather and climate risk at DTN, explains Power, DTN is a global data, analytics and technology company staffed by well-trained meteorologists, climatologists and data analysts. “Another application is property inspection,” Wilson said. “After a storm passes, how does the utility prioritize where it’s going to inspect along its lines for potential damage?” One way might be to use DTN’s tools. For example, Wilson suggested that a company responsible for the operation and maintenance of wind farms could use DTN data to identify turbines that may experience blade damage during a weather event. With that insight, the company could proactively inspect for compromises to the fiberglass blades before the damage became catastrophic. Extreme temperatures can also put a strain on the infrastructure and equipment used in fossil fuel and nuclear power plants. Heatwaves and droughts can impact water supplies and cooling, while severe storms (Figure 1) and floods can damage critical infrastructure and safety systems, increasing the risk of accidents.

1. Hurricane-force winds damaged solar panels on the roof of this industrial building. Source: Envato Elements

“Weather is also a major driver of power demand. Extreme peaks in electricity demand are always caused by extreme weather conditions that cause excessive increases in heating or cooling demand. An accurate forecast helps power companies anticipate these peaks,” Stork explained. “For transmission and distribution, weather can be both a blessing and a curse,” Stork said. “On a cold and windy day, power lines can handle more power due to the wind chill effect. But too much wind can cause trees and vegetation to affect power lines, which is a major cause of destructive wildfires, especially during dry and windy conditions,” he said.

Building and enhancing weather models

Meteomatics, meanwhile, is a company founded by Martin Fengler, who holds a doctorate in applied mathematics and has used his expertise to develop several numerical weather prediction codes. Meteomatics opened in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland. It has around 700 customers worldwide. In April this year, Meteomatics launched a new North American division and appointed former The Weather Company executive Paul Walsh as CEO of the division. “We have a grassroots presence in the US and we’re in the process of expanding that,” Walsh said. Power During an interview in late September. Meteomatics specializes in high-resolution commercial weather forecasting; power generation forecasting for wind, solar and hydropower; collecting weather data from the lower atmosphere using meteodrones; And weather data delivery via Weather API. “One of the unique things we bring to the table is a weather data platform that effectively enables our customers – many of whom are meteorologists – to very quickly access every global weather model available today. They are able to access historical weather data and even climate-level weather data through our platform,” Walsh explained. “One of the big advantages is that they can download data easily and efficiently through our technology. Inside the platform, in addition to historical weather, they can access short range, medium range and long range weather data. And they can do it in a very simple way, using the medium-cache technology that we developed, which enables people to get very quickly the kind of data they need to build their own models. Requirements that are specific to the job. They’re doing that,” Walsh said. In global weather models, mesh sizes of 10 kilometers (km) to 50 km are common. For example, the American Global Forecast System (GFS) has a resolution of about 25 km, and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) forecast models have a resolution of about 10 km. However, for very accurate forecasts, granular weather data is of utmost importance. In particular, Meteomatics has developed an extremely high-resolution weather model for all of Europe called Euro1k. Euro1k is calculated by the company’s team of experts at a resolution of 1 km, which is unique for a weather model. “It’s very, very accurate,” Walsh said. While the company doesn’t have that level of detail in the US at this time, Walsh said it’s a goal. “We will probably bring that 1-km model to the US in the next 18 months,” he said.

Weather Balloons Are Still a Thing (For Now)

Since the late 1930s, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) has observed upper air with radiosondes. The radiosonde is a small, expendable instrument package suspended below a large balloon inflated with hydrogen or helium gas. As the radiosonde ascends at a speed of approximately 300 m/min, sensors on the radiosonde transmit pressure, temperature, relative humidity and GPS position data every second. These sensors are connected to a radio transmitter that sends sensor measurements to a sensitive ground tracking antenna. Wind speed and direction are also obtained by tracking the position of the radiosonde in flight using GPS or a radio direction finding antenna. Data collected by radiosondes are used to make weather forecasts and climate models, as well as to study the Earth’s atmosphere. Worldwide, there are more than 800 upper air observing stations. All observations are taken at the same time every day. When bad weather is expected, additional soundings may be taken at selected stations. While radiosondes are important tools for collecting data, there are disadvantages to their use – primarily cost and environmental impact. With so many launches, the cost of radiosondes and balloons increases. In addition, balloon and radiosonde material, which can fall back to the ground almost anywhere, can be dangerous to wildlife. Therefore, it makes sense to find possible alternatives to weather balloons. Meteorologists believe that drones—unmanned aerial vehicles—provide a viable solution. The company says its meteodrones provide a more flexible and accurate way of collecting weather data. “A meteodrone is effectively a weather balloon, only it’s a drone,” Walsh explained. “It is autonomous. It is engineered to go straight up. It measures wind, temperature, humidity, and everything you can get from a weather balloon, only it’s a drone. There is also a meteobase with meteodrone (Figure 2). MeteoBase provides local support for drone operations. It acts as a communication hub, facilitating seamless interaction between the pilot and the drone while also acting as a control center for autonomous flights. It includes a charging station for the MeteoDrone and provides real-time visual inspection of the drone’s immediate surroundings thanks to strategically located cameras. The base is weatherproof and has an internal climate control system with heating and air conditioning to ensure optimal environmental conditions for the meteodrone, its electrical components and batteries.

2. GrandSky, TrueWeather Solutions and Meteomatics established a MeteoBase equipped with meteodrones at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. The base is shown here with the hanger open. Courtesy: Meteorology

“We have installed four of these in Switzerland,” Walsh said. “We have a pilot who can operate a computer sitting in his home. He’ll check air traffic control and basically push a button. These things will fly for about six kilometers and then come back down. The entire journey takes about 20 minutes. It lands within the meteobase itself. MeteoBase shuts down and then the data is immediately input into our 1-km forecast model. “It is the only commercially available drone of its kind today.” Walsh said the company is currently working on the next version of the Meteodrone with the goal of reaching an altitude of more than 9 km.

