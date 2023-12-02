Import of consumer goods affected due to shortage of US dollar

Last week, one of the largest commodity supplier companies of Bangladesh opened a letter of credit (LC) to bring in essential commodities, with their commercial bank charging 125.5 taka per US dollar for this facility.

Around the same period, another bank charged Tk 127.95 per US dollar for opening an LC from an edible oil supplier. Countless importers, like these two, are struggling to import various goods as it has become quite difficult to get USD to open LC these days.

Speaking to The Business Post, a director of the above-mentioned commodity supplier company said, “We knocked on the doors of at least 20 banks to get enough foreign exchange and finally we succeeded. But those who do not have network are in trouble.

“Our LC opening has declined by at least 40 per cent compared to earlier due to shortage of foreign exchange. This crisis continues day after day. Sales have already fallen 20 percent due to the rising USD rate. It is becoming increasingly difficult to survive, and we do not know what will happen next.”

Insiders say banks are failing to open LCs for importers due to depleting foreign exchange reserves, resulting in an impact on the consumer market as well as employment opportunities across the country.

LC opening for consumer goods declined 39.06 per cent year-on-year to $1.96 billion in the July-October period of FY24, central bank data showed. At the same time, settlement of LCs also declined by 24.26 percent to $2.17 billion.

Industry insiders say the USD rate increased by at least 15 to 20 taka year-on-year during this period, and commodity prices also increased in the global market. Under these circumstances, goods imports fell by at least 30 per cent in the first four months of FY24.

Although the central bank is regularly selling USD to meet the demands of banks, the amount is not sufficient. This is why volatility has gripped the foreign exchange market, and banks are charging US dollar prices at will.

As a result, Bangladesh is facing skyrocketing inflation. General inflation in the country in October stood at 9.93 percent, while food inflation stood at 12.56 percent.

Commenting on the issue, Zahid Hussain, former chief economist at the World Bank Dhaka office, told The Business Post, “The regulator has tightened the opening of LCs in banks, and as a result, the process has slowed down significantly.

“This does not mean a reduction in demand, and the central bank has failed to increase the volume of greenbacks in the banking channel. Demand for some consumer products increases during Ramadan. If importers are unable to open LCs, inflation will go higher.’

He said, the regulator should clarify what they have planned for the upcoming Ramadan month.

Meanwhile, Mezbaul Haq, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, said, “Importers are in talks with the commerce ministry.

“The Commerce Ministry has a proper plan for import of essential commodities during Ramzan. I am optimistic that in such cases, importers will not face difficulties in importing goods before Ramzan.

dwindling reserves

In August 2021, the country touched the $48 billion foreign exchange reserve milestone for the first time, thanks to strong export and remittance earnings.

But this figure has been gradually declining since mid-2022 as the world fell into economic crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24, 2022. Foreign exchange reserves stood at $33.786 billion in November 2022.

The most recent central bank data published on November 30 showed that the country had foreign exchange reserves of $19.40 billion, calculated according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) methodology, and gross reserves of $25.02 billion.

However, economists claimed the actual amount is less than the central bank announced.

The country saw nearly 11 per cent decline in LC opening during July-October of FY24 to $21.82 billion year-on-year, regulatory data shows. In the same period of the last financial year, this amount was 24.48 billion dollars.

On the other hand, LC settlements in the same period of FY24 fell by 24.07 per cent to $21.97 billion compared to July-September of the previous fiscal.

Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) have fixed remittance and export rates, but in reality, most of the banks are not following this directive.

“Many banks are buying remittances at the rate of Tk 121 – Tk 123, so these banks are opening LCs at the rate of Tk 124 – Tk 125,” several treasury chiefs told The Business Post on condition of anonymity.

“The central bank has been continuously supporting state-owned banks by selling USD from foreign exchange reserves to facilitate the LC process for the government.”

Several commodity importers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said their LC opening has declined by at least 30 per cent in the last four-five months due to USD shortage, although the central bank is giving priority to [to the commodity importers],

However, he said that as the US dollar rate rose, prices of final goods were affected, with demand for goods also falling by at least 20 per cent in recent days.

“Our main challenge is to keep the supply uninterrupted in the upcoming month of Ramzan, which will begin in March. We are planning for that period,” Biswajit Saha, director of corporate and regulatory affairs, Citi Group, told The Business Post.

However, he declined to comment on the issue of opening LCs and said, “Everyone is facing trouble in opening LCs as the country is facing shortage of foreign exchange reserves.”

This crisis has also affected the country’s investment sectors, especially the private sector. Due to LC opening issues, there has been a sharp decline in capital machinery imports so far this fiscal year.

Central bank data showed that in July-October of FY23, LC opening for capital machinery imports declined 20.75 percent year-on-year to $731 million, and settlements declined 40.99 percent to $833 million. Went.

Regarding this issue, this correspondent talked to many entrepreneurs who are investing to open a new venture or expand their business. Most of the entrepreneurs claimed that their commercial banks are facing trouble in opening LCs.

“The bank failed to open the LC on time. On the other hand, USD rate is increasing day by day, increasing our investment cost. The central bank should give priority in opening LCs to investors keeping in mind the country’s employment,” said an entrepreneur on condition of anonymity.

Source: businesspostbd.com