Implementing Generative AI for Your Organization

Wasi Philomin is Vice President of Generative AI AWS, He leads AI efforts including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Titan, and Amazon CodeWhisperer.

getty

As a truly disruptive technology, generative AI raises many questions, from technical to organizational. But when I talk to executives, one key question keeps coming up: How can our company adopt generative AI to innovate and get ahead of our competition?

This is a legitimate question that often arises when a new, capable technology goes mainstream. After all, every organization wants to come out on top, not just stay in the middle – or worse, be left behind by the technology wave. The question of how to increase competitiveness with generic AI is even more relevant due to its wide applicability and availability.

Generative AI may be able to make a huge leap forward in several key areas, including increasing internal efficiency, igniting creativity, enhancing the customer experience, and inspiring innovative new products or services that were never possible before. As I see it, there are two interconnected strategies that can help your organization put generative AI to work. First, think critically about the real challenges your organization faces, then adapt generic AI applications to tackle them, using your organization’s unique data and knowledge.

Choosing a Focus—And a Model or Two

Start with a basic question: What does business leadership really mean to you? Then, dig deeper. Which challenge is most important to your organization’s success? Where do you have an opportunity to achieve a big competitive win and lead your industry? What use case would cause this to happen? Answering these questions at the beginning helps define your goals for generic AI, which will shape all other decisions you make as you move forward.

Choosing the right foundation model (FM), or combination of FMs, is another important decision. At this early stage of generative AI, there is no single model that unlocks all the value of generative AI. In fact, each model has its own unique strengths. There are models for multilingual tasks, there are models that generate images or there are embedding models for use cases like search – and that’s just a quick look at what we see today. It is important to be able to choose (and test) the model, or set of models, that works best for your specific use case.

No matter which FM you choose, it should provide a flexible, cost-effective starting point that makes it easy for you to build generative AI applications that solve your core challenges.

Leveraging Your Data as a Differentiator

Choosing a model is just the beginning. The true power of Generic AI lies in using your organization’s proprietary data to customize FM to create more differentiated Generic AI experiences – ones that help you meet your chosen goals. Data makes the difference between a simple generic AI application and an application that really knows your business and its customers. By integrating your existing applications and data sources with FM, you get generative AI applications that specialize in your business goals. And you also get a collaborative problem-solving tool that works with you to help you see around corners – and create even more differentiated experiences.

But not all data is created equal. Is your data AI-ready – organized and stored in a centralized, available repository in the cloud? Is it complete, with cataloging and metadata identifying its source, structure and contents? Description, context, meaning, and accuracy all help ensure high-quality data that will be more valuable to the generator AI and your organization.

varying degrees of customization

It is important to recognize that there are different approaches to using your data in generative AI, each varying in complexity, expertise required, results, and cost.

The first approach I recommend is speedy engineering, a simple and cost-effective process that enables users to refine their inputs (or signals) to generative AI – which helps ensure goal-based outputs and optimal outcomes. Does it. You can also optimize an existing model with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) without retraining that model. RAG enables models to adjust their output with data obtained as needed from knowledge libraries such as APIs, databases, and document repositories.

Fine-tuning an existing FM on your domain-specific data allows you to customize the model based on your specific needs, although this will require further training of the model. Building an FM yourself is certainly the most expensive and complex approach, making it suitable for large, technically proficient organizations willing to make major AI investments with clearly visible returns.

Ensuring Privacy and Security

No matter which approach you choose to optimize generic AI, it is important to protect your data. You need to be able to experiment with generative AI and build on its capabilities responsibly and safely. This means you have to ensure that your organizational data remains secure and private.

For many organizations, security means asking specific questions of your potential data and generative AI partners. What are your security and privacy policies? Where exactly will my data and customized models live? Who can access them? Will they be deleted after being used for customization?

Who are the real winners?

For companies that have a strong track record of innovation, AI offers a new opportunity to accelerate their existing competitiveness – revealed by their own data and use cases. However, generic AI also offers idle, aspiring organizations a chance to make their own profits.

Ultimately, adoption of generic AI is not a competition. This is an opportunity. The real winner? Any organization that uses this transformative technology to solve their pressing challenges. These visionaries will be the main beneficiaries of enabling higher productivity and inspiring innovation, as well as the other rewards promised by generic AI. And as they grow, they will be more competitive organizations that will be able to provide new, engaging experiences to their customers.

