Impacta VC Investment Fund Successfully Concludes a New Financing Round in Collaboration with Fintech Above and corporation Emprende to Mente (ETM), as part of the etm day 2023, A live capital raising event took place as part of Live fundraising project, raising $1.4 million USD in first hours, Supported by a capital commitment of US$1.02 million.

The alliance aims to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Chile, offering investment opportunities to startups Retorna and Savia, while Theodora will open a waiting list for its next round.

Startups attract investment through crowdfunding platform and present their presentation Upper.co, Saviya, a digital platform supplying inputs to restaurants and hotels, and Retorna, a fintech specializing in remittances, are the companies seeking funding with Upper. Theodora, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to reduce discriminatory biases, is also on the list.

The live fundraising project process took place during ETM Day, Where startups presented their proposals in front of over 30,000 attendees and 10,000 Upper and Impacta VC users. Following the presentations, the investment round was officially opened, which will continue on the upper platform until December 10, 2023.

Eduardo Pérez de Castro, co-founder of Upper, The purpose of their platform was highlighted to facilitate high-potential companies to raise capital directly from their communities. The collaboration between Impacta VC and Emprende tu Mente allowed the presentation of the best projects to more than 25,000 attendees, democratizing access to investment.

“At Up, our goal is to facilitate high-potential and impactful companies to raise capital directly from their communities. Thanks to our collaboration with Impacta VC and Emprende tu Mente, we validate and present the best projects to more than 25,000 attendees. This democratizes access to invest in them in a cutting-edge format, which is an important step forward for the entrepreneurship ecosystem. said Eduardo Pérez de Castro, co-founder of Upper.

Catalina Tarico, COO and CMO of Impacta VC, noted that the live fundraising project is a memorable finale for IFSP 2023, which taught founders over three months and enabled the community to become investors.

“We created this project as a memorable finale to IFSP 2023, and we helped founders apply what we learned over three months to raise their rounds and integrate the community as their investors. What could be a better way? “Together we create the companies the world needs, and it’s a wonderful virtuous cycle,” notes Catalina Tarico, COO and CMO, Programs and Projects Director, Impacta VC.

Nicolas Bove, Executive Director of Emprendre Tu Mente, Expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration and highlighted the positive impact of this initiative on entrepreneurship and investment in Latin America:

“At Emprende Tu Mente, we are excited by the special collaboration we have created with Impacta VC and Upper. This event, and everything it entails, will be a milestone in the world of entrepreneurship and investment in Latin America. This initiative is an example of the vibrancy of the entrepreneurial community and shows how; Together, we can drive innovative solutions that will have a real impact on our society and environment.

Source: contxto.com