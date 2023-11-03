Impact? US Accountability Office rules SEC broke the law

The SEC has been the underdog in its long-running feud with Ripple Labs ever since a US judge ruled in July that XRP tokens are not securities.

Meanwhile, a new development deals a blow to the SEC’s standing with the government. The US Government Accountability Office ruled on Tuesday that the commission violated oversight rules in a recently issued bulletin to cryptocurrency companies.

Sing: New SEC crypto rule was against the rules

Gao said:

“On March 31, 2022, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 121 (Bulletin). The Bulletin provides interpretive guidance on how covered entities should account for and disclose their custodial obligations for the safekeeping of cryptocurrency held for their platform users. The SEC did not submit a report on the Bulletin to Congress or the Comptroller General in accordance with the Congressional Review Act (CRA).

GAO notes that CRA requires agencies to report new regulations to Congress and the Comptroller General. This report must be made before any new rules take effect. Furthermore, GAO states that Bulletin No. 121 meets the APA definition of a rule. Therefore, GAO concluded that it is subject to the requirement.

Jake Chervinsky, chief policy officer of the Blockchain Association, said in a post on X:

it is too big. GAO reviewed SAB 121, an anti-crypto accounting bulletin issued by the SEC last March and found that it is a “rule” under the CRA and APA. The SEC did not comply. This is a clear statement from a federal agency that the SEC broke the law. – Jake Chervinsky (@jchervinsky) 31 October 2023

Ripple Amicus Curiae Lawyer: “Unbelievable”

John E. Deaton, founder of Crypto Law and amicus curiae in the Ripple Labs case, said it was “an incredible statement” for the GAO judge to make a statement:

“This is a clear statement from a federal agency that the SEC broke the law. “Since the Ripple lawsuit, the SEC has consistently not followed the law.”

Deaton said:

“A federal judge virtually stated that the SEC’s enforcement lawyers, and the leadership to whom they report, are not only hypocritical, but also lack the proper devotion to law.”

Meanwhile, Ripple Labs sits waiting for a resolution to its years-old dispute with the SEC. The SEC seems to be retreating or losing out to the cryptocurrency industry on every front since it started pursuing Ripple.

Is this latest ruling by the government agency against the SEC another omen for Ripple and the crypto industry? This isn’t the only development from the past week that reveals the SEC case against Ripple Labs and the rest of the crypto industry is losing a leg to stand on.

