COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Yesterday, during Belmont University’s annual Hope Summit event, child development organization Compassion International and Belmont Innovation Labs announced a new partnership to pilot impact teams, groups of expert volunteers and mentors who address the world’s Will come up with dedicated social innovators to do so. The most formidable challenges. Impact Teams are designed to work with global and local entrepreneurs who are driving positive change in their communities.

Josh Yates, Director of Belmont Innovation Labs, explains, “Our work is focused on mobilizing the social innovation ecosystem that enables humans to thrive. This new pilot project with Compassion will select alumni from their child sponsorship program who are now leading social enterprises and connect them with leaders who can support their efforts to transform communities. It is a dynamic initiative that will foster both an empowering environment and a supportive network to bring about sustainable and impactful solutions.

Research indicates that the primary reasons most social enterprises fail are lack of guidance and encouragement, limited access to critical technical assistance, and chronic underemployment. Impact Teams engage visionary entrepreneurs in communities of dedicated mentors, allies, and champions. Impact teams and entrepreneurs can collectively transform the most promising ideas into sophisticated and actionable solutions to transform industries, sectors, and communities.

“While Compassion is deeply grateful for every one of the 2.3 million children currently in our care, we all know that there are hundreds of millions of people living in desperate and unacceptable poverty across our world today,” says Compassion President and CEO Santiago Jimmy. Are living.” “Melado. “Compassion is compelled by a moral and missional imperative to do more. Given the scale and complexity of the global problem of poverty, we know we will never achieve the momentum needed to be truly relevant to this issue without significant, ongoing innovation and invention.

Compassion plans to drive the global phase of this new initiative, with a specific focus on innovative solutions. With more than 1.5 million child sponsorship alumni worldwide, graduates of the Compassion program are dedicated to giving back and uplifting their own communities. Many of these alumni are passionate social innovators and entrepreneurs who know first-hand the complexities of issues affecting their regions and can generate relevant solutions to local challenges.

The first two Compassion alumni entrepreneurs have already been selected:

Jay Mbiro, Founder and CEO of Sauti Village



Growing up in one of the largest and poorest slums on the African continent, Mabiro had a difficult childhood – until he was invited to Compassion’s child development program. Now, he wants to help others do the same as the Founder and CEO of Sauti Gaon. Sauti Village lifts children out of poverty across Africa by pairing each child with an African mentor who empowers them through loving, Godly guidance and connects them to relevant talent programs leading to employment.

Maureen Quaderi, Executive Director of Rehema House



Kaderi, a Compassion alumnus, is the co-founder and full-time executive director of Rehema House in Kenya. (“Rehema” is the Swahili word for kindness.) As of spring 2023, Rehema House has welcomed 77 pregnant teens and 75 miracle babies between the ages of 12-16. A large number of empowerment programs and opportunities are available to residents during their two-plus year stay before transitioning into a sponsorship program for an additional two to four years.

Impact teams will include coaches, subject matter experts, business leaders, storytellers, investors, and Belmont students from related fields who can collectively empower entrepreneur success. The pilot project aims to support social innovators like Mboro and Kaderi, who have already launched an initiative. In the first year, entrepreneurs will meet three times in person with their designated impact teams, as well as collaborate on an ongoing basis.

As Compassion alumnus and selected entrepreneur Qaderi says, “There is power in holding other people’s hands. It is hope that reaches out to family, community and the world. I am a world changer because people invested in me and held my hand. Today, I am holding the hands of others like it was done to me.”

Compassion and Belmont Innovation Labs look forward to leveraging the missions and strengths of both organizations to make a tangible difference for families living in poverty around the world. To learn more about Impact Teams, visit belmont.edu/impact-teams.

About Compassion International



Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to liberate children from poverty in the name of Jesus. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to provide spiritual, economic, social and physical care to more than two million infants, children and young adults living in poverty. Ranked 12th on Forbes’ America’s Top Charities list in 2022, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit karuna.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter,

About Belmont University



Located near the center of thriving Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University has approximately 9,000 students who come from every state and 33 countries. The university is nationally recognized for its innovative approach as well as its commitment to undergraduate teaching (U.S. News & World Report). As a Christ-centered, student-centered community, Belmont’s mission is to develop diverse leaders of purpose, character, and wisdom who have a transformational mindset and are curious and equipped to make the world a better place. With more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees, Belmont University aims to be the leading Christ-centered university in the world, producing leaders who will radically transform the world in the pursuit of abundant life for all people. Will become champion from. Visit for more information

Media Contact: Allison Wilburn, 219-384-8177, [email protected]

