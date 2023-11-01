Impact on BNB chain's Q3 revenue: 40% drop in fees

In a recent report from Messari, the analysis highlights the developments and challenges faced by Binance Chain (BNB), the blockchain created by Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume.

The report highlights the separation of the BNB chain from Binance and various incidents and allegations that have impacted Binance and its affiliated entities during the third quarter of 2023.

Binance Chain Isolation and Challenges

The Messari report emphasizes that BNB Chain has distinguished itself as an independent entity separate from Binance despite its origins as a product of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange. However, the market has not fully recognized this separation, leading to a lack of interoperability between the BNB chain and Binance.

During the third quarter, Binance faced a number of challenges, including losing partnerships, closing lines of business, layoffs, and facing allegations of violating sanctions.

These events coincide with downward pressure on the value of BNB, which saw a 25% decline compared to the previous quarter. In contrast, the cryptocurrency market declined by 9% during the same period.

The Messari report noted that Binance, including its subsidiary Binance.US, was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of engaging in the unregistered offering and sale of “crypto securities,” including BNB.

These allegations further compounded the challenges faced by Binance and its affiliated entities during the third quarter.

BNB chain performance and on-chain activity

Despite the challenges, BNB maintained its position as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with a market cap of $35.3 billion. The circulating supply of BNB decreased by 1.3% in the third quarter due to the token-burning mechanism employed by the BNB chain.

The report also highlights the impact of adverse events on the on-chain activity of the BNB chain. BNB Smart Chain revenue, measured in BNB, fell in line with the decline in BNB’s market cap, indicating a decrease in activity on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). BNB also saw a decline in daily transactions (-14%) and average fees (-12) during this period.

BNB Chain offers opportunities to stake for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), BNB, Cardano (ADA) and others. Total stakes and eligible supply declined by 3% and 2%, respectively, while the average annual stake yield declined from 2.6% to 2.1% during the third quarter, the report said.

The DeFi sector on the BNB chain demonstrated strength compared to other sectors. The NFT sector experienced an increase in secondary sales volume, unique buyers, and sellers.

However, stablecoin transfers and GameFi experienced a decline in volume. The report suggests that the new application on BSC may have impacted the growth of unique buyers and sellers in the NFT sector.

Ultimately, the Messari report provides information regarding the separation of the BNB chain from Binance and the challenges facing Binance and its affiliated entities during the third quarter of 2023.

Despite these challenges, the BNB chain maintained its market capitalization and continued to launch new products and implement technological upgrades. The report highlights the need for market recognition of the separation between BNB Chain and Binance and the impact of adverse events on BNB Chain’s on-chain activity.

BNB, on the other hand, has experienced a prolonged decline since reaching its yearly peak of $350 in April. Subsequently, the token fell to $202 on October 9.

However, recent developments have resulted in a positive trend, with BNB recording a gain of 5.2% in the last 14 days and 1.8% in the last 30 days. As a result, the current trading price of BNB is $223.

