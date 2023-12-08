Factory worker holding a tablet and performing maintenance on a robotic machine in the workplace area getty

Answer By Trina Van Pelt, VP and Senior Managing Director of Intel Capital Quora,

Two key areas stand out with respect to the impact of emerging technologies on the venture capital ecosystem – robotics and autonomy.

Robotics is experiencing a surge in interest and investment within venture capital. The confluence of various technologies such as high-performance computing, AI, next-generation sensors, new battery technologies, advanced materials, 3D printing and manufacturing techniques has enabled viable business models for today’s use cases.

In particular, the integration of robotics into warehousing and logistics is gaining momentum. Companies are addressing issues related to injuries and absenteeism among the larger workforce. They are introducing robotics to risky or physically demanding tasks to improve workplace safety, reduce injuries, and maintain supply chain productivity. This approach not only protects employees but also increases efficiency, creating a safer, more adaptable workplace. This impacts the entire supply chain. Choosing use cases with strong guardrails is not about minimizing other applications, but about strategically selecting areas where the technology can be tested and improved without creating weakness for employees.

Another area with significant potential is autonomy in many end market applications. The investment in autonomous driving and multimodal transportation is undeniable. Yet, the challenge lies in seamlessly connecting different transportation platforms while ensuring ease and convenience of payments for users. Think about the journey from taking an Uber ride to taking a train and then potentially hopping into a flying vehicle like Volocopter or Joby Air Taxi. The possibilities are thrilling, but they come with complications. Investments in software platforms that facilitate this integration and accelerate the adoption of autonomous transportation systems will help unlock the unlimited potential in mobility.

Autonomous technology is also advancing in areas like farming and agriculture. Consider applications like solar panel cleaning, which could have a direct impact on our food supply, or solar-powered autonomous aircraft providing connectivity and data for other geospatial insights. In these controlled environments, autonomous systems can be more easily tested and refined, unlike complex scenarios on public roads.

These advancements not only provide investment opportunities but also have the potential to revolutionize industries and improve our daily lives.

