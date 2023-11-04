Impact of Draft Patent Amendment Rules 2023 on Indian Pharma Sector - ET HealthWorld | Pharma

By Rajeshwari Hariharan

In a world where innovation and access to essential medicines often face barriers, a quiet revolution is unfolding. It is a revolution that embraces the idea that health care should never be a luxury, and that life-saving medicines should be within the reach of every person, regardless of their socio-economic status. And while the journey is not over yet, recent developments, including the Draft Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2023, are reshaping the landscape of affordable healthcare for the times to come.

India’s bold step

Imagine a world where a minor change in a drug could extend a pharmaceutical company’s monopoly on a life-saving drug. This practice, known as greenwashing, has long troubled the pharmaceutical industry, hindering affordable access to life-saving drugs.

However, a ray of hope emerged when India, known for its flexibility, took a tough stance. In 2013, the Supreme Court of India delivered an unprecedented verdict in the case Novartis vs. Union of India and Others. It upheld the rejection of Novartis’ secondary patent for Gleevec, an important leukemia (cancer) treatment. This decision rejected perpetuity while emphasizing the importance of accessible life-saving medicines. India did not stop here; He also granted a compulsory license for Bayer’s cancer drug Nexavar. This enabled generic manufacturers to produce the patented drug at a fraction of the cost, reducing its price from $5,500 per month to just $175. Importantly, India’s action remained firmly within the bounds of the World Trade Organization (WTO)’s trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights (TRIPS). Established in 2005, TRIPS grants exclusive patents for pharmaceutical products in all member countries with the aim of stimulating innovation and protecting intellectual property. However, its impact on essential medical access was not uniform across the world. Rich countries, primarily responsible for TRIPS, were seen as the primary beneficiaries, while poorer countries struggled to ensure access to life-saving medicines without jeopardizing their economic stability. As a leading example, India boldly challenged this status quo by rejecting secondary patents in landmark cases. India’s unprecedented approach underlining that the value of life is more than evergreen is a brilliant statement.Challenging pharmaceutical monopolies

In this regard, the days of blockbuster drugs bringing in revenues of billions of dollars are now evolving. Many of these blockbuster drugs have reached the “patent cliff”, with their 20-year patents expiring. The pharmaceutical industry argues that the temptation to employ evergreening is justified because it facilitates incremental innovation. They claim that small changes can increase patient safety, compliance, cost-effectiveness, and product sustainability.

But, and this is an important “but”, as seen in India, the use of compulsory licensing essentially supersedes a patent if a drug is excessively expensive and meets an important public health need.

R&D puzzle

Research and development (R&D) in the pharmaceutical industry is an expensive and risky undertaking, although many orphan drugs receive incentives that help subsidize the overall costs. However, the matter goes beyond expenses. Pharmaceutical companies base their R&D investments on the global market, where stable laws in regions such as the EU, US and Japan provide safe profit havens. India’s role in this context is that of a conscience-keeper, emphasizing the need for affordable medicines not only for its own population but for the world.

India’s extraordinary patent law

India’s patent laws are unique, containing stringent criteria for patentability, especially for secondary patents. To secure approval, these patents must demonstrate a significant therapeutic improvement. This specific approach has effectively prevented prescription drug practices by pharmaceutical companies, in line with India’s dedication to public health and affordable blockbuster drugs.

In March 2023, India took another bold step. The Indian Patent Office rejected pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) application to extend its patent on drug bedaquiline, used to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis. The decision opens the door to generic versions of bedaquiline, which are expected to be more affordable and contribute to India’s goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025.

Draft Patent (Amendment) Rules, 2023

However, amidst these notable achievements, it is imperative to address the concerns arising from the unveiling of the Draft Patent (Amendment) Rules in 2023, covering various aspects including:

Notably, the draft rules provide discretionary powers to the controller to assess the maintainability of a pre-grant opposition, a move aimed at expediting the process. Another important change is the proposal to reduce the time limit for filing Request for Examination (RFE) from 48 months to 31 months, emphasizing the importance of efficiency. Further, the rules propose that the Annual Working Report (AWR) should be filed every three financial years instead of annually to streamline the process.

However, these changes have drawn criticism from various quarters. The discretionary power given to the controller to determine who can file pre-grant opposition has raised concerns about potential limitations on access to affordable medicines, and emphasizes the need to balance efficiency with fairness. Is. Additionally, extending the interval for filing AWRs could hinder the process of obtaining mandatory licensure, potentially impacting access to essential medicines.

In addition, the introduction of fees for pre-grant protests and the granting of excessive powers to the Controller to determine the consistency of representation have raised concerns regarding access to justice. Finally, replacing ongoing disclosure with a one-time obligation for foreign patent applications is potentially viewed as a hindrance to timely updates and may result in frivolous patents being granted.



conclusion

As we move into the future, it is important to thoughtfully recalibrate the draft rules. This means achieving a harmonious blend of efficiency, fairness, transparency and unwavering standards. To realize the dream with which we began this article – a world where high-quality medicines are a lifeline, a right accessible to all, not just a privilege – dialogue, innovation and a reimagined patent- Pharma demands ecosystem.

Rajeshwari Hariharan, Advocate, Delhi High Court

