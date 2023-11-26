Impact of Direct Selling Industry on Youth Skill Enhancement and Entrepreneurial Advancement – Industry News

– By Gautam Bali

The direct selling industry holds an important place in the global business landscape, providing a different avenue for young individuals to begin their entrepreneurial journey while contributing to economic growth. In recent years, the sector has increasingly attracted youth, providing them with opportunities to enhance their skills and foster their entrepreneurial development.

Direct selling, one of the most coveted methods of selling, has grown into a global industry operating in more than 80 percent of countries globally, with a market value of more than $200 billion.

Although its roots in India date back to the late 1990s, it grew substantially after liberalisation, attracting many global players. Currently, India boasts of an estimated direct selling market of around Rs 16 billion. This industry has not only created opportunities for additional income but has also played an important role in developing essential skills that can be used in various aspects of life.

One of the most notable features of the direct selling industry in India is its appeal to the youth. Amidst India’s growing youth population, this sector presents a promising opportunity to harness talent and foster innovative business growth. According to WFDSA, India’s direct-selling workforce grew to 5.7 million in 2018-19, which is projected to reach 18 million by 2025. What is particularly encouraging is that more than 60 percent of this workforce consists of youth under the age of 35.

Direct selling serves as a platform for young entrepreneurs to develop diverse skills. These competencies include the art of persuasion, effective communication, and efficient customer relationship management, all of which are invaluable in any entrepreneurial endeavor or career path. Additionally, individuals engaged in direct-selling often find themselves in leadership roles, leading and building teams, thus refining their leadership and team-building abilities, which can be useful in managing and expanding businesses. Are transferable to. Additionally, direct-selling provides practical financial literacy, teaching essential skills such as financial planning and income management. Finally, it underlines the importance of networking and relationship-building, emphasizing their vital role in personal and professional development.

With millions of graduates entering the job markets every year, India’s youth face a significant gap in employability. Unfortunately, only a fraction of them are able to secure traditional jobs, leaving many underemployed or unemployed. Direct selling presents a valuable alternative career path for young individuals, enabling them to develop essential skills and foster an entrepreneurial mindset. It is not only helpful in reducing the unemployment rate but also contributes significantly to the overall economic growth of the country. Direct selling offers income-generating opportunities, making it a viable option for those seeking financial stability and independence.

Recognizing the potential of the direct selling industry in skill development and economic development, efforts are being made to formalize it and integrate it into mainstream education. Collaboration with educational institutions is actively sought to provide skill development opportunities that can open up sustainable income streams for the youth.

In conclusion, the direct selling industry has emerged as a powerful force for skill development and entrepreneurship development of youth in India. It not only provides a path to financial independence but also equips the youth with a wide variety of skills that can be applied in various aspects of life. Nonetheless, individuals should approach this industry with caution and choose reputable companies to ensure a positive and ethical experience. As India strives for inclusive growth, the direct selling industry is a shining example of how economic empowerment and skill development can go hand in hand, benefiting individuals and the country as a whole.

(Gautam Bali is the Founder and Managing Director of Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd.)

