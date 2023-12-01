Impact of biomanufacturing on the automotive industry

Professor Demirel Co-Founder at Tandem Repeat Technologies and Haq Endowed Chair Professor at Penn State.

Over the past few decades, the automobile industry has witnessed several technological revolutions related to biomanufacturing.

For example, in the early 2000s, biofuel startups gained popularity as a sustainable option to meet growing energy demand in transportation, although the sector is going through a transitional period. Over the past several years, the need for sustainability has led to increased use of biocomposites in car interiors, plastic components, and tires.

These demands are likely to increase in light of the high carbon footprint of the oil and gas industry in the automobile sector.

In previous articles, I’ve written about how biomanufacturing – which involves using specially engineered microorganisms to create products with specific properties – has transformed industries ranging from pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, manufacturing, fashion and food ingredients to enzymes and cosmetics, and Have influenced the trends.

In this article, I will explore innovations in the automotive industry from the perspective of biomanufacturing and what still needs to be done for these developments to reach their potential.

biomaterials

Bio-derived materials are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry due to their strength, durability and lightweight properties compared to conventional materials such as steel and aluminium. For example, bio-based composites could create lighter and more fuel-efficient cars.

Because sustainable biomaterials are lightweight and can be recycled at the end of their life, this allows automotive companies to reduce their carbon footprint. For example, the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation found that the use of biocomposites can reduce CO2 emissions by more than 50% during the entire life cycle of the material.

Biomanufacturing offers low-temperature manufacturing with limited water use and low energy requirements (for example, polyester is produced at temperatures up to 400 °C, while biopolymers are made at or close to room temperature). .

Although these benefits are significant, the industry still needs to find ways to produce and process biomaterials at cost parity and scale.

The early stages of biomanufacturing involved extracting naturally occurring products, such as ethanol from corn or other plants. In the second phase, genetically modified heterotrophic organisms were used to obtain yields similar to natural sources. However, this approach faced challenges due to high capital expenditure and feedstock expenses.

In the third phase, biomanufacturing aims to use autotrophic organisms with minimal feedstock costs. Although raw material fluctuations remain a challenge for biomaterial manufacturing, the industry is working to progressively solve its yield, cost, and feedstock problems.

bio fuel

There have been two generations of biofuel inventions: the first generation includes ethanol from starches and sugars, biodiesel from oil crops, and biogas from anaerobic digestion of biomass already used commercially. The second generation includes advanced biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol, thermochemical processes (gasification and pyrolysis) and algal biofuels still in development or early stage research stage.

Biofuels can be produced using biological enzymes or chemical catalysts. For example, cellulase enzymes can convert cellulose into sugar, while xylanases can convert xylan into sugar. Microorganisms can then ferment these sugars to produce biofuel. Unlike gasoline, biofuels are produced at room temperature and with minimal environmental impact.

Biofuels currently account for 3.5% of global transportation energy demand and are expected to grow, but external factors will have a major impact on the success of biofuels.

The level and volatility of oil prices, as well as economic conditions around the world, will determine the extent to which biofuel inventories can be sustained. There is also growing concern that biofuel production could compete with food resources.

Therefore, the need for next generation biofuel production, such as cellulosic ethanol and algae biofuels, is becoming increasingly important.

bio lubricant

Biomanufacturing is also used to create new automobile lubricants, such as engine oils, hydraulic fluids, compressor oils, metalworking lubricants, and insulating fluids.

Bio-derived lubricants are gaining popularity due to their bio-degradability and low toxicity compared to conventional lubricants. Biolubricants are made from vegetable oils, animal fats or other environmentally friendly hydrocarbons. Furthermore, these bio-based lubricants are known for their excellent lubricity, high flash point, high viscosity index and good shear resistance as compared to conventional mineral oils.

However, to see widespread use, these lubricants still face challenges related to their performance and production scale. For example, some lubricants, including crude vegetable oils, exhibit inadequate oxidative stability and low temperature performance.

biosensors

Researchers are also developing biosensors that can monitor the health and safety of drivers by tracking their sweat or alcohol levels.

These sensors can also monitor the condition of various parts of the car for leaks and other problems. The use of advanced biosensor technologies in modern vehicles can enhance passenger safety and the overall driving experience.

Although these biosensors have immense potential to revolutionize the automotive industry, they are still in the early stages of development and implementation. To reach their potential, they must overcome challenges such as high cost, short lifespan and low levels of sustainability.

Biobattery and Biofuel Cell

Biobatteries and biofuel cells have the potential for use in a variety of industries, including automobiles, wearables, and renewable energy.

These systems generate electrical current by diverting electrons from microbial oxidation of reduced compounds or enzymatic reactions, allowing electricity to be created. Using bio-based materials in battery production can improve the life span of batteries while improving their ability to charge.

However, similar performance have existed for nearly a century, and their practical effectiveness has not yet been determined.

conclusion

Around 85 million motor vehicles are projected to be produced globally in 2022. The worldwide market for the automobile industry is valued at $2.7 trillion, or approximately 3% of world GDP.

Given the impact of the automobile industry on sustainability, switching to biomanufacturing of automobile parts and components could significantly enhance the circularity and sustainability efforts of this industry. For successful biomanufacturing in the automotive sector, cost parity with synthetic counterparts and improved performance such as long-term stability and reliability must be achieved.

