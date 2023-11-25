Impact Investing Solutions is looking for funding for its revolutionary World Impact Center in the UAE

Impact Investing Solutions is launching the World Impact Center in the UAE, which aims to address climate change, food security, energy transition and nature conservation.

Zug, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – November 24, 2023) – Impact Investing Solutions (IIS), a catalyst for positive change, is leading the establishment of the World Impact Center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company, based in Switzerland, distinguishes itself as a pure player in impact investing knowledge and expertise to support both impact projects and philanthropic activities.

The company’s World Impact Centre, which is set to launch in the UAE, seeks to drive revolutionary change in pressing challenges such as climate change, food security, energy transition and environmental protection. The Center will serve as an ecosystem uniting governments, businesses, financial sectors, academics, communities and individuals to advance the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. More than that, the Center aspires to help present and future generations realize their interconnectedness with nature and enable a paradigm shift towards connecting society and Mother Earth.

Partners in both business and life, Sweta and Ben Banerjee have strategically crafted a multi-faceted approach with over 40 years of combined expertise. They work on three main pillars.

Impact Investing Solutions guides family offices, private and institutional investors in redirecting capital towards enterprises and helps businesses become investable. This is achieved through the education provided by the Impact Investing School. Secondly, his global TV show, Swiss Impact with Banerjee, raises awareness as well as secures funding for projects through strategic partnerships. Impact Investing Solutions also offers an “Impact Leader Certificate” that proves your company cares about social and environmental impact.

Impact Investing Solutions is facilitating capital flow into businesses to create better lives for people and preserve nature, restoring what has been destroyed over the last 100 years. With the World Impact Center the company aims to increase its impact by creating a physical footprint, bringing together diverse sectors such as education, media and incubation and acceleration, research and global branding, with the ultimate aim of unifying global impact investing. Ecosystem.

The company’s commitment goes beyond rhetoric, as they are actively seeking funding at the upcoming COP28 event on December 6 and 7, 2023 in the UAE. The event serves as a platform to connect with investors and partners. Their call is clear: they want commitment, action and quick decisions to facilitate the establishment of the Centre, believing that collective efforts can address these global challenges.

In Sveta’s words, “We do what we can with our knowledge resources, and we encourage those who can invest to join us.” The founders believe that time is of the essence and they should focus on setting up multiple centers to accomplish this global mission and pass it on to the next generation. With a focus on achieving tangible results and fostering this profound shift in consciousness, Impact Investing Solutions is poised to make a lasting impact on the world, one investment at a time.

