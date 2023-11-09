Impact Accelerator in Europe: Three trends to watch for 2024

Demand for impact-focused startup accelerators has grown, and they are now spread across Europe, offering benefits to participating companies that include mentoring, investment, and key connections in their industry.

‘Impact’ as a scope can cover almost any industry, but the businesses involved have something in common: they are all part of a larger effort to create a positive social, ecological and economic impact that not only Benefits not only the people involved but the entire community.

In 2021, Impact Shakers published the first ‘Impact Accelerator Report’, sharing information about the state of impact acceleration in Europe. In recent months we have been updating our research as we prepare to release a new report in 2024. Here are three emerging trends we have identified that provide important insights reflecting the economy-wide shift towards sustainability and inclusion.

1. The ‘gender lens’ approach is like a kaleidoscope

A positive general trend we are seeing is that many accelerators are actively trying to foster an inclusive environment that values ​​and embraces different perspectives. They recruit mentors and advisors from diverse backgrounds, provide scholarships, and establish mentorship networks spanning different demographics.

The gender lens approach – in other words, integrating a gender perspective into design and delivery – is really like a kaleidoscope, as there are very different ways to address gender aspects in accelerators.

There are programs working specifically with female entrepreneurs, such as The Female Founders Fellowship by Station F, and GreenTech Europe by Village Capital, an accelerator supporting women-led sustainability innovation.

Impact Shakers Summit in May 2023 focused on inclusive entrepreneurship and impact

Marta Zaccagnini, program manager for Europe at Greentech Europe, says the decision was taken to focus solely on female founders. “Women-led companies have delivered 63% higher returns and achieved 56% better operating results than male-led teams, and we need those among them who are working on the green transition to succeed. Because time is running out for new solutions to come to market.” Zaccagnini says the current VC system is not fit for purpose – it ignores founders who are not engaged in the predominantly white and male investment industry. “That’s why our team is focused on building a community of supporters and funders to help close the gender financing and resource gap across Europe.”

Marta Zaccagnini says the current VC system ignores founders who are not engaged in the predominantly white and male investment industry.

Other programs focus on long-neglected issues that affect only or mostly women. These include Femtech accelerators such as Femtech Lab and Accelerating Femtech by digitalhealth.london. Some of them work with entirely female-founded teams, while others accept any demographic and focus their gender lens solely on the issue that is being tackled.

2. Diversity goes beyond gender

There is growing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion beyond gender issues within the startup ecosystem. Accelerators, which play a critical role in nurturing and scaling early-stage companies, are not untouched by this paradigm shift, and many are now actively working to support founders of color or those with migration backgrounds. This change represents a meaningful step towards a more equitable and inclusive entrepreneurship landscape.

One of the major challenges facing founders of color has been historically limited access to resources, networks, and funding. Several programs focus specifically on Black founders, such as FounderVine, which offers its 12-week Barclays Black Founder Accelerator, among others. According to Extend Ventures, only 38 black entrepreneurs in the UK received funding through venture capital in the decade from 2009 to 2019. Black Valley believes that the UK startup ecosystem is failing these entrepreneurs; Its program addresses this issue by linking ‘social capital’ (in other words, networks) and access to funding.

This change represents a meaningful step towards a more equitable and inclusive entrepreneurship landscape

By fostering an environment that is sensitive to the unique challenges faced by underrepresented entrepreneurs, these accelerators help bridge the gap and empower founders of color to realize their business visions. Founderland supports female founders of color in Europe and the UK; As it says, “Less than 0.5% of Europe’s venture capital funding goes to women of color founders and we want to change that”. Meanwhile the Migrant Accelerator in the DACH region focuses on the challenges faced by migrants setting up businesses. Like most programs focused on minority founders, it is sector-agnostic and free.

Some accelerators work on diversity by incorporating this approach into all their activities. Such is the case with Bethnal Green Ventures (BGV), which organizes the Tech for Good programme. The program serves as an entry point to their portfolio and BGV’s impact is primarily echoed through the diverse group of founders they support and their ongoing efforts to track diversity and inclusion.

quotes directly from him Diversity and Inclusion at BGV 2023 Report: “Each year we survey our portfolio enterprises and team (…) These surveys cover a wide range of metrics. We analyze this data and report on it annually. We provide accountability and We also benchmark ourselves for reference. Working towards a fairer and more representative investment ecosystem is very important to us, so we compare our data to population, rather than industry, benchmarks.

UK-based Hatch supports underrepresented entrepreneurs to develop businesses with lasting impact

Also in the UK, Hatch “supports underrepresented entrepreneurs to imagine, launch and grow sustainable and impactful businesses through tailored support, community and partnerships”. Hatch approaches diversity from an intersectional perspective, as we do at Impact Shakers.

In short, these accelerators aren’t just leveling the playing field: By addressing the lack of diversity, they position themselves to support broader perspectives and ideas that move toward unlocking the full potential of the startup ecosystem. Takes it away.

3. Environmental impact outweighs social impact

Alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals remains very unbalanced: climate-related SDGs are clearly more popular among impact accelerators than others. As highlighted in our 2021 Accelerator Report, goals such as peace and justice (SDG 2), no poverty (SDG 1), and partnerships (SDG 17) are under-represented compared to goals such as climate action or affordable and clean energy Are.

From big names originating in the United States such as the Techstars Sustainability Paris Accelerator to accelerators born in Europe such as Hungary’s Wave, environmental impact remains the hottest topic in European accelerators, including those addressing climate change, sustainable energy and the environment. Special attention has been given to startups. Responsible conduct.

When it comes to specific environment-related topics we find acceleration programs co-created with a variety of organizations, including foundations, the European Commission or traditional accelerators that are coming into effect. This sector-specific approach mirrors developments in the impact landscape more broadly, where we are also seeing more collaboration, and it enables accelerators to scale up their support and provide targeted value to the startups they work with. Are.

Such is the case of the Blue Bio Value Ideation 2023 in Portugal, promoted by the Oceano Azul Foundation and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and implemented by MAZE Impact in collaboration with the BlueBio Alliance. It is in this area where consultants can come in handy, bringing unique industry-specific insights and a network to potential business partnerships.

G Force is powered by Founders Factory and combines capital with the support and access to EU stability grants. Their focus on climate is specific and tackles multiple issues: decarbonizing the grid, fixing food and agriculture, electrifying transportation, cleaning up industry and buildings, and protecting nature and removing carbon.

EIT Accelerators are thematic, EU-funded programs that focus on specific challenge areas of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology such as urban mobility (for example Better Mobility Accelerator), the future of food (RisingFoodStar), climate change (Climate Accelerator ), raw materials (RawMaterials Accelerator) and health (EIT Health Bootcamps).

Environmental issues are at the core of most new impact accelerators. We clearly need more solutions in this area, but if the imbalance of available support becomes too significant, it will be necessary to integrate a social lens into environmental issues. And we cannot ignore that potential solutions to these interconnected issues may be complex.

Too much of a good thing?

In our 2021 report we identified more than 100 impact accelerators – but our update for 2024 will likely have more than 200. So, do we have too many impact accelerators?

We believe that while today’s toolkit for impact is still not complete, there is still room for accelerators to tackle issues related to a more sustainable and inclusive world. This doubling of the number of impact accelerators is a positive sign that more people and businesses are indeed convinced of the role of business in a multicrisis world.

Impact accelerators allow us to challenge our understanding of how to best deploy our assets, and reconnect with a deeper sense of how capital can be used to serve society.

Yonka Brackman is the Founder and CEO of Impact Shakers. The facility was built in partnership with Impact Shakers.

Photo credit: Impact Shakers; Hatch Enterprise

Source: www.pioneerspost.com