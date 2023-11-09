Immutable and Ubisoft partner for Web3 gaming experience

table of contents

Ubisoft, maker of the Assassin’s Creed games, has partnered with crypto infrastructure company Immutable to develop a blockchain-based gaming experience.

New Partnership in Blockchain Gaming

Earlier today, Immutable, the leading Web3 gaming platform, announced a new partnership with Ubisoft. According to the statement, Ubisoft and Immutable are “creating a new gaming experience that will further unleash the potential of Web3.”

Although the announcement did not reveal any further details about the nature of the project, there is speculation that it will be a new blockchain game built by integrating immutable technology into a Ubisoft game already in development.

Another laudable situation is that the project includes a gaming experience like a “Collect to Earn” system, where players will have the opportunity to earn NFTs through gameplay.

Ubisoft’s Web3 projects

However, Ubisoft is best known as the developer of the Assassin’s Creed saga. The company’s blockchain initiative is led by Nicolas Pourd, vice president of the Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab.

Addressing the partnership, Pourd said,

“As the platform of choice for many leaders within the Web3 community, Immutable offers cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games. We’re excited to partner with them and look forward to bringing that level of fluidity to a full game, so players can only focus on enjoying the experience.”

The game developer has dabbled in Web3 through several NFT-related projects like its unique Rabbids game, which was launched on The Sandbox and Reddit.

The developer also released a free Tezos NFT for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint in 2021. However, the Ghost Recon project has been scrapped as of April 2022, as the team stated that the technology will be adapted for future games.

Irreversible to the rescue

Immutable was the driving force behind ImmutableX, the layer-2 blockchain that supports games like Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians for NFT integration. Furthermore, both game studios and independent developers flock to the Immutable platform as it empowers them with pre-built solutions to create Web3 games for the Ethereum blockchain.

James Ferguson, Irreversible CEO and co-founder, said,

“The partnership with Ubisoft is a defining milestone for Irreversible. We couldn’t be more excited to explore the benefits of Web3 and digital ownership for players with Ubisoft. We look forward to working with our ecosystem to ensure the success of the partnership.” “We plan to bring the full weight of the system to life. We are confident that we will bring to life a new experience that players will love.”

Source: cryptodaily.co.uk