Immunovia successfully completes discovery phase of next generation test development

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), a diagnostics company focused on early detection of pancreatic cancer, today announced the discovery phase for the company’s next generation test. Announced the successful completion of.

The discovery study, which marks a significant milestone in the development of ImmunoVia’s next-generation test to detect early-stage pancreatic cancer, successfully identified more than a dozen proteins circulating in the blood that may indicate pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). ) identified phase I and phase II. Patient. This study is the most comprehensive pancreas proteomics study ever conducted and uses the Olink platform to detect approximately 3,000 protein biomarkers. The new test is designed to work across all racial and ethnic groups without compromising accuracy, overcoming a major limitation of Immunovia’s first-generation test, the IMMARE PanCAN-D.

“We are excited to announce significant progress in the development of our next-generation test to detect early-stage pancreatic cancer. Over the past three months, we have significantly reorganized and streamlined our operations, which has benefited faster from and meeting the cost-efficient development of our next generation test,” Jeff Borchering, CEO of Immunovia.

“The discovery study was completed quickly thanks to Immunovia’s extensive repository of in-house blood samples from PDAC patients and controls. We have now identified several combinations of new protein biomarkers that outperform both CA19-9 and IMMray PanCan-d. Let’s do it,” Borchering added.

Immunovia and its development partner Proteomedics are in the process of developing high-quality tests to accurately measure the identified biomarkers. The next step will be to complete a study to choose which biomarkers to include in the commercial test, optimize the test, and assess its accuracy. Later in 2024, Immunovia will confirm the analytical validity of the test and conduct a larger clinical validation study.

Immunovia has selected the Elisa platform, a commercially available platform for next-generation testing, which will enable the company to perform testing more rapidly and at a lower cost than the previously proprietary IMMray platform.

immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostics company whose mission is to increase survival rates for pancreatic cancer patients through early detection. Immunovia focuses on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based tests to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate whether a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk of pancreatic cancer.

The United States is the world’s largest market for pancreas cancer detection. The company estimates that 1.8 million individuals in the United States are at high risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Shares of Immunovia (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information please visit www.immunovia.com

