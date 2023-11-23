Immunizing the world against dengue: global dengue vaccine

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to rationalstate ‘S Latest Industry Analysis, The global dengue vaccine market value is estimated US$0.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow strongly CAGR of more than 10.8% Over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause a wide variety of symptoms, from mild flu-like illness to serious and potentially life-threatening conditions. Dengue virus is transmitted mainly to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. Dengue is a significant public health concern, especially in tropical and subtropical regions where the Aedes mosquito is prevalent. Dengue outbreaks can increase the burden of disease, hospitalization, and mortality. A vaccine can help reduce the incidence and severity of dengue infection.

Vaccines are important tools in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Dengue vaccine can be a key component in comprehensive public health strategies to control and prevent dengue outbreaks.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the global dengue vaccine market has been analyzed Based on market segments including type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific), The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market information for the global Dengue Vaccine market provides market size by various products/services/devices based on market value (US$/Euro million) and volume (units), assessment of demand across key regions, customer sentiments, price points. Covers. Cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuations, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, long-term sectors and products/services 10-year outlook and its impact on the global Dengue Vaccine market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global Dengue Vaccine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacy is expected to dominate the global dengue vaccine market. Most patients relied on hospital treatment and required hospitalization during viral fever.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$0.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$1.3 billion growth rate 10.8% major section hospital pharmacy key areas Asia Pacific major market mover awareness increased

public health initiative Profile of companies mylan nv

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

sanofi

Novartis AG

GSK PLC

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

bio med

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the major developments in the global dengue vaccine market include:

In March 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had approved its TAK-003 dengue vaccine candidate to prevent the outbreak in people aged 4 to 60 years.

Some of the key players and suppliers that are actively and significantly contributing to the growth of the global dengue vaccine market include Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bio-Med, Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global dengue vaccine Market by Type, Distribution Channel and Region

global dengue vaccine market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share Analysis by Type (2019-2030) live attenuated vaccine Chimeric Live Attenuated Vaccine inactivated vaccine subunit vaccine nucleic acid based vaccine

global dengue vaccine market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel hospital pharmacy online pharmacy retail pharmacy

global dengue vaccine market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Dengue Vaccine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Dengue Vaccine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Dengue Vaccine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Dengue Vaccine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Dengue Vaccine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Dengue Vaccine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Key questions answered in the dengue vaccine report:

What will be the market value of the global dengue vaccine market by 2030?

What is the size of the global dengue vaccine market?

What are the market drivers of the global dengue vaccine market?

What are the key trends in the global dengue vaccine market?

Which is the leading region in the global dengue vaccine market?

Who are the key companies operating in the global dengue vaccine market?

What is the market share of key segments in the global dengue vaccine market?

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStats is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategies and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico and the US to support its global and diverse businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing over 850 market research and industry reports report store annual.

RationalStats has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to meet customer needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics and analytical dashboards.

