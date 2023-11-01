Imminent $3 Trillion 'Watershed Moment'—300% Crypto Price Shock Could Destroy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Bitcoin BTC and Ethereum and XRP

The price of Bitcoin, which has more than doubled since the beginning of the year, topped $35,000 per bitcoin last week, fueling a broader Ethereum, Added – a “with major change” is “potentially not even worth it”.

Now, analysts are predicting that the price of Bitcoin could surge over the next year, causing it to reach $150,000 per Bitcoin by 2025, and a flood of Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could push Bitcoin to a market capitalization of $3 trillion. will get.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and the crypto markets are headed toward what some think the price could be a "watershed moment."

“You may not like Bitcoin as much as we do, but an unbiased view of Bitcoin, as a commodity, suggests a turning point in the cycle,” Bernstein analyst Gautam Chugani wrote in a note. cnbc, “A good idea is only as good as its timing—an SEC-approved ETF by the world’s top asset managers (BlackRock BLK, Fidelity et al) seems imminent.”

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, fired the starting gun in its haste to bring Bitcoin spot EFTs to the market in June when it filed its application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The market came under pressure again in August when a court upheld crypto asset manager Grayscale’s legal challenge to the SEC’s rejection of its bid to convert its flagship Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) solely into a Bitcoin spot ETF, and the SEC Ordered to review. application.

“We expect US regulated ETFs to be a pivotal moment for crypto and we expect SEC approval by late 2023/Q1 2024,” Chhugani wrote.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s next supply reduction – known as a halving – scheduled for April 2024 is also expected to cause market chaos, potentially wiping out small Bitcoin miners who mine freshly minted Bitcoin. Instead they use powerful computers to secure the network.

“After the halving, we expect Bitcoin spot demand via ETFs to exceed miner sales by 6-7x at peak,” Chugani wrote. “We expect Bitcoin ETFs to account for 9-10% of spot Bitcoin in circulation by 2028.”

The price of Bitcoin has surged this year, along with Ethereum, XRP, and other major coins… [+] But that’s still a long way from its all-time high of around $70,000 per bitcoin, set for late 2021.

Other market observers have also applauded the expected arrival of a US Bitcoin spot ETF, predicting that it will provide credibility to Bitcoin and the crypto asset class.

“The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin has resulted from growing rumors of imminent approval of a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Purpose Investments, which launched a direct custody Bitcoin ETF in Canada in 2021. – wrote in emailed comments.

“Overall, this is an excellent sign that the value proposition of this asset class is clear to many investors. Still, they are waiting for increased regulatory clarity and investment tools that are reliable before starting to make large-scale portfolio allocations.” And be accessible. If a U.S. ETF is approved, it would be very positive for the sector and likely to have a positive impact on the price of Bitcoin.”

