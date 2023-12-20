Immigration accelerates US population growth

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — The number of immigrants to the United States this year reached the highest level in two decades, according to estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau, outpacing the country’s overall population.

The United States added 1.6 million people, more than two-thirds of whom came from international migration, bringing the country’s total population to 334.9 million. This is the second consecutive year that the immigration-based population has increased.

A decline in the number of deaths since the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the US growth rate.

Population growth is due more to births than to immigration and deaths.

The number of immigrants reached nearly 1 million people last year, after immigration declined in the latter half of the last decade and fell further amid pandemic-era restrictions. The trend continued this year as the country added 1.1 million people.

The last time immigration surpassed 1.1 million people was in 2001, according to Census Bureau data compiled by William Frey, a demographer at The Brookings Institution.

This is a sign of things to come. Without immigration, the US population is projected to decline as deaths are projected to exceed births by the late 2030s.

“The immigration sector is going to be the main source of growth in the future,” Frey said.

The census determines how many U.S. Congressional seats each state gets. If trends continue by the 2030 count, California could lose four U.S. House seats and New York could lose three. Texas could gain four seats and Florida could add three, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice.

Although low by historical standards, 2023’s growth rate of half a percentage point was slightly higher than last year’s 0.4% rate and less than a 0.2% increase in 2021.

There have been about 300,000 fewer deaths this year than a year ago. That helped double the natural increase to more than 500,000 people in 2023, contributing to the largest U.S. population gain since 2018, according to the estimate that measures the change from mid-2022 to mid-2023. Population has increased in 42 states compared to 31 states last year.

The vast majority of the growth, 87%, came from the South, a region that the Census Bureau considers stretching from Texas to Maryland and Delaware. But the intensity of the increase seen during the peak of the pandemic in Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia is expected to diminish in 2023.

“We reached the peak of the movement of people to those Sun Belt hotshots,” Frey said. “It’s going down a little bit.”

South Carolina’s 1.7% growth rate remained above all other states and its population increased by more than 90,000 residents. Over 90% of the increase came from domestic migration, or people moving to South Carolina from another US state. Without domestic and international migration, the Palmetto State’s population would have declined in 2023 and there would have been about 1,300 more deaths than births.

Florida had the next highest growth rate at 1.6%, adding more than 365,000 residents. This was also the second largest increase in terms of raw numbers. Only Texas surpassed it by gaining more than 473,000 people. More people moved to Florida this year than any other US state, with about 373,000 migrants split evenly between domestic and international. Significantly fewer residents died in Florida than last year, resulting in a natural decrease of about 7,600 people.

Of the 50 states, New York had the largest rate of population decline, with 0.5%. It also recorded the largest decline in net numbers, with a decline of about 102,000 residents, although this represents a much smaller decline than last year’s 180,000-person decline. The nearly 74,000 international arrivals and natural increase of more than 41,000 residents in the state could not compensate for the nearly 217,000 New Yorkers who left the state between mid-2022 and mid-2023.

California was still the nation’s most populous state, with 38.9 million residents, although it lost more than 75,000 residents this year. This decline was an improvement from a decline of more than 113,000 persons the previous year. Texas was the second most populous state, with 30.5 million residents.

For the first time, Georgia surpassed 11 million people in 2023, joining only seven other states above that population threshold.

“Barring something completely unexpected, the 2020s are shaping up to be the decade of the South,” the Brennan Center for Justice said in a report Tuesday.

,

Follow Mike Schneider on X, formerly known as Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP,

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com