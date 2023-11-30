Festive pop-up plans to raise $10,000 for Food4Kids

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ – Gay Lee Foods Co-operative Limited (“Gay Lee Foods”), a 100% Canadian-owned dairy co-operative, is bringing back its one-of-a-kind dairy ‘Share Joy by Gay Lee’ holiday pop-up experience in Toronto. Complete with delightful holiday pop-ups, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, immersive activations and larger-than-life installations, It’s free to attend and runs from November 30 to December 31 at The Well (410 Front St. West.).

Family-friendly (and that means dogs, too!) Share Joy by Gay Lee pop-up welcomes guests of all ages Explore five intense rooms, each carefully designed to spark creativity and joy. From larger-than-life baking utensils to 8-foot plush gingerbread and a giant cake decorated with sprinkles, each location takes guests on a holiday-inspired journey that is sure to delight. Guests at the pop-up will also enjoy complimentary hot cocoa (select hours) and cookies — while dogs can nibble on a free Pup-Cup. Guests will also have the chance to sign-up for a special cake decorating session with Canadian celebrity cake artist, April Julian.

Staying true to its brand vision of enriching communities and bringing joy to others, Gay Lee Foods has partnered with Food4Kids, an Ontario organization that ensures children have access to healthy food every day of the year. For every photo posted on social media using #GayLeaShareJoy or @gayleafoodscoop, Gay Lee will donate one dollar to Food4Kids, with the goal of raising up to $10,000 for this charitable organization.,

“We are thrilled to bring our Share Joy holiday experience by Gay Lee back to Toronto for the 2023 holiday season. We invite everyone to capture and share some of the small – and not-so-small – things that make them Bringing joy during the holidays!” said Erin Matier, business unit director of Gay Lee Foods. “Our interactive pop-up installation allows us to creatively express and share our Gay Lee brand pillars while helping spread joy and give back to our community.”

The Share Joy by Gay Lee holiday pop-up is creatively designed and executed by Toronto’s Chalkboard Marketing.

Share the Joy by Gay Lee Holiday Pop-Up

The Well, 410 Front St. West. toronto

Open from 30 November to 31 December 2023

hours of operation:

Wednesday to Sunday: 12 noon to 8 pm

For those looking to spread the joy at home, Gay Lee offers a series of recipes that can be found at gaylea.com/recipes – from Baker’s Gold Butter to Gay Lee Whipped Cream, Gay Lee is perfect for this holiday season. It is a key ingredient for sharing happiness.

About Gay Lee Foods Co-operative Limited

Gay Lee Foods is a 100% Canadian-owned dairy co-operative with approximately 1,400 dairy farm members in Ontario and Manitoba, and more than 4,100 producers and shareholders. Together, we are excited to produce foods and high-quality ingredients that our customers love and trust, while ensuring that our business is sustainable for our co-op members, our employees, and the communities we serve. Ensures value flows to everyone we touch. This is how we achieve our goal of collaboratively enriching communities. This is what we are working together to achieve. This is Gay Lee Foods. Please visit gaylea.com to learn more.

Website:gaylea.com | IG: @gayleafoodscoop | American Plan:@gayleafoods | #GayLeaShareJoy

