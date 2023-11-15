Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 15, 2023) – iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMINING) (the “Company” or “iMining”), a visionary technology company, unveiled a comprehensive corporate update, highlighting strategic changes aimed at optimizing market conditions and planning for its future endeavors. A transformative focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) was announced.

As part of a proactive response to the evolving market landscape, iMining has diligently taken strategic measures over the past year to strengthen its market position. These deliberate initiatives included careful restructuring, including prudent reduction in the workforce and termination of outsourced services, resulting in a significant reduction in operating expenses.

Guided by insights from the Board of Directors and strategic advisors, iMining initiated a comprehensive strategic review with the core objective of enhancing long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Embracing a New Era: Unveiling AI Focus

Chairman and CEO, Khurram Shroff, underlines iMining’s unwavering dedication towards innovation amid dynamic market changes. Shroff shared, “We are thrilled to announce our strategic pivot towards leading technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence. This change is in line with our vision of iMining as a leading, AI-centric entity.”

Operational Update: Strategic Reassessment and Future Focus

The comprehensive operational review included a thorough re-examination of prior strategies, including a transformation into an energy-focused company, potential divestitures of wholly owned subsidiaries and exploration of partial sales or divestitures of intellectual property located within these subsidiaries.

Recognizing the challenges faced over the past year, iMining’s management recognized the inherent complexities of operating within the blockchain and cryptocurrency domains. The industry has faced a lot of turmoil due to the unfortunate bankruptcies of major companies like Voyager and FTX. The challenges faced by specific blockchains, particularly Terraluna, have significantly contributed to the industry-wide downturn, with cryptocurrencies and NFTs experiencing massive declines of over 80%. This sector-wide incident has had a significant impact on iMining’s business operations, strategic trajectory and asset valuation.

In response, the board has resolved to strategically wind down operations at existing subsidiaries involved in blockchain and cryptocurrency. This decision includes the divestiture of all digital assets under the ownership of iMining. Typical helpful outcomes include:

CanETH Staking Services Inc. – A wholly owned subsidiary specializing in staking solutions primarily on the Ethereum blockchain faced hurdles following the conclusion of the staking lock-up period. The shift in preferences toward centralized exchanges disrupted CanETH’s momentum, necessitating a loss adjustment to its recorded value on iMining’s balance sheet.

BitBit Financial – This subsidiary faced challenges in the process of applying to become a restricted dealer due to the market downturn, which led to increased legislative requirements. Market fluctuations and regulatory changes significantly hindered BitBit’s ability to launch a BitBit exchange despite substantial developmental investments.

Metaverse Advisory Group (MAG) – a leading Web3 company facilitating corporate entry into the Metaverse, faced significant challenges amid market dynamics. NFT land assets within Decentraland, a strategic acquisition by MAG, experienced a substantial devaluation of over 80%. The declining number of customers across various metaverses has created a challenging environment for Web3 businesses, leaving prospective customers waiting for the metaverse technology to become more mature, resulting in material depreciation of company assets.

iMining reaffirms its commitment to providing timely updates, ensuring that stakeholders are well informed about relevant developments, and the Company undertakes to continue to inform its shareholders as the Company first Moves towards AI-centric solutions as outlined.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds and manages future technology companies in Canada. The company’s industry specific technology businesses provide distinctive and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

